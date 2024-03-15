ASC panel dismisses Interim Cease Trade Order extension application against Impact Analytics Inc.

CALGARY, AB, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - An Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) panel has dismissed an application for the extension of the Interim Cease Trade Order issued against Impact Analytics Inc., formerly known as Axiom Capital Advisors Inc., on February 29, 2024.

The ASC panel will issue reasons for its decision at a later date.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

