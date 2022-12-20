ASC issues Interim Order against GRS Hydrogen Solutions Inc. and Albert Cerenzie

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) has issued an Interim Order against GRS Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (GRS) and Albert Cerenzie.

The Interim Order requires that:

All trading in or purchasing of GRS securities must cease, with the exception of repurchases or redemptions by GRS of GRS securities held by existing GRS investors.

GRS and Cerenzie must cease trading in GRS securities.

GRS and Cerenzie are prohibited from using any prospectus exemptions contained in Alberta securities laws.

securities laws. GRS and Cerenzie are prohibited from engaging in investor relations activities.

Public access to GRS's website, https://grshydrogen.com, must remain disabled.

The panel noted that ASC Staff issued a Notice of Hearing on December 13, 2022 against GRS and Cerenzie as they investigate whether GRS and Cerenzie contravened Alberta securities laws.

The Interim Order takes effect immediately and is effective until December 16, 2023.

A copy of the Interim Order can be found on the ASC website at asc.ca.

