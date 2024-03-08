ASC dismisses allegations against David Keith Talbot

CALGARY, AB, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) has dismissed allegations that David Keith Talbot breached the Securities Act (Alberta) and acted contrary to the public interest by misleading investors in connection with securities of Weslease Income Growth Fund.

An ASC panel concluded that the specific allegations had not been proved and declared the proceeding concluded.

A copy of the decision is available on the ASC website at asc.ca.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

SOURCE Alberta Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: Gabrielle Chamiço, Advisor, Communications, [email protected]; For Investor Inquiries: ASC Public Inquiries, Toll Free 1.877.355.4488