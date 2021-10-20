ASC Connect 2021 to provide insight on trends and opportunities in Alberta's capital market

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) is bringing together government and industry leaders to discuss opportunities and evolving trends in Alberta's capital market at its annual signature event, ASC Connect, which will be held virtually on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.

The fifth annual conference, themed For every challenge there is opportunity, will include remarks from the Honourable Travis Toews, Minister of Finance about how Alberta's economic recovery plan is unfolding. Following this, there will be three panel discussions with experts who will share their perspectives on the opportunities in energy, what is possible through private and public financing in Alberta, and how Alberta is advancing in the investment and fund management sector.

"ASC Connect will provide guests with timely first-hand information from government and industry leaders about our critical industries and what we can do, together, to strengthen our economy," said Stan Magidson, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the ASC. "Whether you're an entrepreneur, business leader, market participant, or other stakeholder, you will benefit from the insightful conversations about the opportunities available in Alberta's capital market."

When: Thursday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Zoom - Free registration available here.

Panelists:

Judy Fairburn , Co-CEO, Fund Managing Partner, the51

, Co-CEO, Fund Managing Partner, the51 Dawn Farrell , Chancellor, Mount Royal University and former CEO, TransAlta

, Chancellor, University and former CEO, TransAlta Tristan Goodman , President, Explorers and Producers Association of Canada

, President, Explorers and Producers Association of Jon Horsman , CEO, ATB Capital Markets

, CEO, ATB Capital Markets Darcy Hulston , President & CEO, Canoe Financial

, President & CEO, Canoe Financial Kevin Krausert , CEO & Co-Founder, Avatar Innovations

, CEO & Co-Founder, Avatar Innovations Patrick Lor , Managing Partner, Panache Ventures

, Managing Partner, Panache Ventures Irfhan Rawji, Founder & CEO, Mobsquad

Craig Senyk , President & Vice Chair, Mawer

For more information, including speaker biographies, visit albertasecurities.com/asc-connect-2021.

Media interested in attending should contact [email protected].

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

SOURCE Alberta Securities Commission

For further information: For ASC Media Inquiries: Theresa Schroder, Senior Advisor, Communications, 587.830.4286; For Investor Inquiries: ASC Public Inquiries, Toll Free 1.877.355.4488

