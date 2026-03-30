ASC announces temporary fee coordination approach with CIRO to keep registration costs neutral

CALGARY, AB, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) today announced a one-year, coordinated fee approach with the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) in response to certain fee changes and to keep fees net neutral for Alberta-resident individual registrants in 2026.

In 2025, several Canadian securities regulators, including the ASC, delegated certain registration functions and powers to CIRO for investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and their representatives. To address the increased cost for CIRO to provide these registration services, CIRO will be implementing an increase to the fees for Approved Persons that are part of the annual Dealer Member Fee Model, as of April 1, 2026.

The ASC's 2026 registration fees were collected on December 31, 2025, before CIRO finalized the annual Approved Person fee component of its Dealer Member Fee Model.

As such, the ASC and CIRO have agreed on a coordinated, one‑year approach for 2026 to make the overall cost of registration for Alberta‑resident Approved Persons net neutral, while enabling CIRO to recover costs associated with its expanded registration responsibilities.

Details of the 2026 fee approach, including how the coordination will be applied, are available in ASC Staff Notice 31-702 ASC Registration Fees and CIRO Approved Person Fees for Alberta‑Resident Individual Registrants.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

SOURCE Alberta Securities Commission

For further information, please contact: For Media inquiries: Tanja McMorris, Senior Advisor, Communications, [email protected]; For Investor inquiries: ASC Public Inquiries, Toll Free 1.877.355.4488, [email protected]