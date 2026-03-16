ASC announces appointment of Deanna Steblyk, K.C. as Vice-Chair

CALGARY, AB, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) is pleased to announce that the Lieutenant Governor in Council has appointed Deanna Steblyk, K.C. as a Vice-Chair of the ASC for a term to expire on March 10, 2032.

"I sincerely thank outgoing Vice-Chair Tom Cotter for his tremendous contributions to the ASC over the last 12 years," said Stan Magidson, Chair and CEO of the ASC. "I am also delighted to welcome Ms. Steblyk as Vice-Chair and look forward to her continued contributions to our mandate of ensuring a fair and efficient capital market while encouraging strong investor protection."

As Vice-Chair, Ms. Steblyk will also serve as a Commission Member. Members act as the ASC's board of directors overseeing the management of the Commission, as well as considering and approving changes to Alberta securities laws.

Ms. Steblyk possesses extensive legal and regulatory experience. She is a senior Alberta-trained lawyer with expertise in administrative law, securities law, and the Canadian securities regulatory environment. She is also a former litigator who has appeared before several regulatory tribunals, all levels of court in Alberta, and the Federal Court of Canada. She joined the ASC in 2008 and spent a number of years prosecuting securities enforcement matters before joining the Office of the Vice-Chairs. For the last nine years she has been assisting the Vice-Chairs and other Commission Members with their adjudicative and policy-making responsibilities. Before joining the ASC, Ms. Steblyk practiced civil litigation at several law firms, including what is now DLA Piper LLP, Burnet Duckworth & Palmer LLP, and McCarthy Tetrault LLP.

Ms. Steblyk holds a degree in English from the University of Calgary, a degree in law from the University of Alberta, and was called to the Alberta bar in 1999. She received the Queen's Counsel (now the King's Counsel) designation in 2020, and prior to that the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2013. Among other volunteer and leadership roles, she is a past President of the Law Society of Alberta and is a past Chair of the Board of Directors of both Legal Aid Alberta and the Calgary Humane Society.

Ms. Steblyk succeeds Tom Cotter, who is retiring from the ASC. During Mr. Cotter's tenure, he served on a number of panels that set precedent for Canadian securities laws and influenced international securities law through his participation in the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA). The ASC extends its sincere thanks to Mr. Cotter for his leadership, service and contributions to Alberta's capital market.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

SOURCE Alberta Securities Commission

For further information, please contact: For Media inquiries: Tanja McMorris, Senior Advisor, Communications, [email protected]; For Investor inquiries: ASC Public Inquiries, Toll Free 1.877.355.4488, [email protected]