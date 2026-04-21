ASC provides reasons for interim order against Midas Vantage Projects Lithium Limited, Carolyn Jean Orazietti and Vinay Ramachand Iyer

CALGARY, AB, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - An Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) panel has issued a written decision providing reasons for its December 19, 2025 interim order against Midas Vantage Projects (MVP) Lithium Limited, Carolyn Jean Orazietti, also known as Carolyn Jean Beeler, and Vinay Ramachand Iyer, also known as Max Iyer (collectively, the Respondents).

Staff issued a Notice of Hearing on December 11, 2025, seeking an interim order under the Securities Act (Alberta) to protect the public while Staff completes an investigation into whether the Respondents have breached the Act. Following a hearing on December 19, 2025, the panel found sufficient evidence that the Respondents have engaged in fraud, made prohibited representations about MVP securities, and misled Staff such that an interim order was in the public interest.

In its written decision of April 16, 2026, the panel noted the seriousness of the alleged misconduct, potential harm to investors, and indicated that the imposition of an interim order was justified to prevent ongoing capital market misconduct while an investigation and hearing proceed.

A copy of the written decision can be found on the ASC website at asc.ca.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

SOURCE Alberta Securities Commission

For further information, please contact: For Media inquiries: Tanja McMorris, Senior Advisor, Communications, [email protected]; For Investor inquiries: ASC Public Inquiries, Toll Free 1.877.355.4488, [email protected]