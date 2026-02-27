ASC alleges Daniel Rodolfo Astete and 2307755 Alberta Ltd. breached Alberta securities laws

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) has issued a Notice of Hearing alleging that 2307755 Alberta Ltd. (2307755) and Daniel Rodolfo Astete (Astete) engaged in illegal distributions of securities. Astete was a director and officer of 2307755 at the relevant time.

According to the Notice of Hearing, between November and December 2023, 2307755 raised approximately $500,000 by distributing 500,000 common shares through a real estate crowdfunding platform in connection with a proposed Calgary development project known as The Isaac on 9th.

The Notice of Hearing alleges that 2307755 did not file a prospectus in relation to this offering and purported to rely on the start-up crowdfunding exemption to the prospectus requirement under National Instrument 45-110 Start-Up Crowdfunding Registration and Prospectus Exemptions. The Instrument prohibits the use of capital raised for a commission, fee or similar payment to a principal of the issuer. The Notice of Hearing alleges that 2307755 paid $21,000 to Astete from the funds raised in the offering as a commission or similar payment.

These are allegations and have not been proven in a hearing.

An appearance to set a date for a hearing will be held on April 8, 2026, in the ASC Hearing Room, located on the 5th floor, 250 – 5 Street S.W., Calgary, Alberta.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing can be found on the ASC website at asc.ca.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

SOURCE Alberta Securities Commission (Marketing)

For further information, please contact: For Media inquiries: Tanja McMorris, Senior Advisor, Communications, [email protected]; For Investor inquiries: ASC Public Inquiries, Toll Free 1.877.355.4488, [email protected]