Asbestos Corporation Limited Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

THETFORD MINES, QC, May 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Asbestos Corporation Limited announced today that, at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 26, 2022 in Thetford Mines, Quebec, Mr. Jean-François Boulet and Mrs. Chantal Grenier were elected to the Board of Directors in replacement of Messrs. Clément Godbout and Laurent Langevin.

Messrs. Clément Godbout and Laurent Langevin were elected to Asbestos Corporation's Board of Directors on December 29, 2003 and on March 28, 2008, respectively. Mr. Godbout chaired the Audit Committee and Mr. Langevin was a member.

« Mr. Godbout's experience played a key role in the evolution of Asbestos Corporation in all the years he acted as a director and he will continue to support the organization by remaining a member of the board of directors of the parent company, Mazarin inc. », commented John LeBoutillier, Chairman of the Board of the Corporation.

« Mr. Langevin has played a leading role in the success of Asbestos Corporation. His expertise as a businessman and real estate developer has been decisive in the evolution of the Corporation during all these years when he was a director », added Mr. LeBoutillier.

« On behalf of Asbestos Corporation Limited, I would like to thank them both for their contribution and dedication. I wish them all the best as they move forward in their professional and personal life », concluded Mr. LeBoutillier.

Mr. Jean-François Boulet holds a bachelor's degree in Human Resources Management from Université Laval. He began his career as a professor of administration at the Thetford Mines College. Subsequently, he has held several management positions in the following companies : Inglis / Whirlpool, Desjardins General Insurance Group and EXFO. From 2003 to 2021, he held various responsibilities as Vice-President and then Executive Vice-President, Customer & Employee Experience, responsible for continuous improvement and brand strategy within IA Financial Group. Involved in the community, he was Chairman of the Board and a founding member of Bénévole d'expertise.

Mrs. Chantal Grenier is General Manager of the family business Prolab Technolub inc. since 1988. She has sat and still sits on several boards of directors: the Quebec Center for Industrial Research (CRIQ), the Thetford Mines College, DPME Chaudières-Appalaches, Practice Enterprise Translab, the College Center for Technology Development Kemitek, the Carrefour Jeunesse Emploi of Thetford Mines, the Foundation of a house for palliative care "Les couleurs du vent" and the "Fonds régionaux (Regional Funds) FTQ Chaudière-Appalaches".

Asbestos Corporation Limited is a natural resource company whose focus in on the development of industrial minerals in order to provide value-added products that meet the criteria of customers worldwide with regard to performance and economic and ecological concerns. Asbestos Corporation Limited's shares trade on the NEX Board of TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol AB.H.

For further information: Guy Bérard, President, Tel. (office): (418) 338-5195, Email: [email protected]