As Trade War Escalates, Support for Workers Must Keep Pace

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canada's unions welcomed today's extension of Employment Insurance measures for workers affected by U.S. tariffs, while calling on the federal government to do more as the trade war escalates.

"Canada was right to walk away from a bad deal. We continue to stand with the government in refusing to sacrifice Canadian jobs and industries just to get Donald Trump to sign a deal he could tear up tomorrow," said Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress.

"Today's measures will help workers and keep people on the job. But as the trade war escalates, support for workers needs to keep pace."

The government announced $4 billion in new funding for businesses. For workers, most of today's EI measures extend temporary protections already in place, including waiving the waiting period, protecting severance and vacation pay, and providing additional weeks for eligible long-tenured workers.

"Too many workers still fall through the cracks of EI, and for many who qualify, the benefits aren't enough when a good-paying job disappears," said Bruske. "The government needs to be ready to go further, making EI easier to access, increase the amount workers receive, and ensuring workers have the support they need for as long as this trade war lasts."

The CLC also welcomed the continued focus on work-sharing and worker retention to prevent layoffs and called for that same goal to guide the government's broader business supports.

"Keeping people working should be the test," said Bruske. "When public dollars are helping companies through this trade war, they should protect Canadian jobs and production and build the industries we need for the future."

On Saturday, Canada's unions called for a comprehensive plan to protect workers, jobs and industries, including stronger EI with better access and higher benefits, measures to prevent layoffs, direct support for affected workers and communities, and investments that protect and create Canadian jobs.

"Workers didn't start this trade war, and they cannot be left to pay for it," said Bruske. "Canada is right to stand firm against Trump. We need that same determination to protect the workers and communities on the front lines."

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

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