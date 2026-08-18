CLC president Bea Bruske issued the following statement in reaction to Prime Minister Carney describing the Canada-U.S. trade talks as "delicate and intense"

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- As trade unionists, we know what it takes to win at the negotiating table against a powerful counterpart. It takes strength, clarity, unity. It means knowing your bottom line, understanding your leverage and being prepared to use it. Sometimes it means not being afraid to walk away from a bad deal, and that's our message to the entire Canadian negotiating team.

Canadian workers need a deal that protects good jobs, strengthens our economy and delivers real stability for workers and communities. Canada must be prepared to hold firm on our interests and our red lines, while also having a clear plan to support workers and communities if tariffs come into effect.

We stand with Team Canada as it works toward a strong and fair agreement that benefits workers on both sides of the border. As these negotiations enter a critical stage, now is the time to stay united and make sure that whatever comes next delivers for workers.

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

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