Second Labour Code submission warns Ottawa not to entrench powers to end legal strikes

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) says the federal government's second round of consultations on the Canada Labour Code raises troubling new concerns by asking how the government's power to intervene in lawful strikes should be preserved, rather than whether it should continue to exist.

"The government is asking the wrong question," said Bea Bruske, President of the CLC. "You don't fix a problem by writing a manual for it. The federal government has repeatedly used section 107 to undermine free collective bargaining. The answer isn't to codify that power. It's to repeal it."

In its second submission to the Canada Labour Code review, the CLC renews its call to repeal section 107 and warns that proposals to codify its use would legitimize government interference in free collective bargaining instead of strengthening workers' right to strike.

"This week's resolution of the WestJet dispute is another reminder that collective bargaining works. Even difficult disputes can be resolved through negotiation when governments allow the bargaining process to run its course."

The submission also calls for reforms to strengthen collective bargaining, including expedited grievance arbitration, stronger first-contract dispute resolution, better enforcement against wage theft and employee misclassification, and protecting paid medical leave.

"Canadians understand that strong worker protections make Canada stronger. Recent national polling commissioned by the CLC found overwhelming support for strong labour protections and the right of workers to have a meaningful voice at work. This review should strengthen those rights, not look for new ways to weaken them."

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

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