Statement from Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress

OTTAWA, ON, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- "The Bank of Canada has now been found twice in two weeks to have broken Canada's anti-scab law.

Parliament passed this law to protect workers' right to strike and ensure collective bargaining is fair. When employers use scab labour, they undermine that fundamental right.

The Bank of Canada should immediately stop using scab labour, comply with the Canada Industrial Relations Board's orders, and return to the bargaining table.

Workers need to know that Canada's labour laws apply equally to everyone, including the country's public institutions. Respect for the law begins with following it."

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

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