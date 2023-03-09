MONTRÉAL, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - How does Hydro-Québec manage the spring runoff? How can it use its reservoirs to mitigate the impacts? Are generating stations and dams responsible for the flooding? These questions and more will be answered in many Québec regions in the coming weeks.

Hydro-Québec will hold virtual public meetings from March 13 to 28 to take questions from residents about the spring runoff. In these webinars, participants will learn more about spring runoff management and the proactive actions our teams take to limit the impacts.

Also, a representative from the Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs will take part in certain presentations to shed light on the particularly late spring thaw in Outaouais, Mauricie and Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean in 2022. In another addition this year, climate change specialists will be present in several regions.

The meetings will specifically focus on the Rivière des Outaouais (Ottawa River), Rivière Gatineau, Fleuve Saint-Laurent (St. Lawrence River), Rivière Saint-Maurice and its tributaries and Rivière Saint-François. Interested parties can sign up here to attend.

In addition to the information offered during the webinars, Hydro-Québec has also been making its hydrographic data available in real time since 2022. We have gathered all the data from our measuring instruments on our website with the use of a simple tool.

Links

For more information on the webinars:

https://www.hydroquebec.com/production/crues-printanieres/webinaires.html

To access the open data used to monitor the spring runoff:

https://www.hydroquebec.com/generation/flows-water-level.html

To learn more about Hydro-Québec's management of spring runoff:

https://www.hydroquebec.com/generation/spring-runoff/

