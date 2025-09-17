OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - With Parliament's fall session underway and the Bank of Canada's latest interest rate decision, the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) is urging the federal government to stop pushing cuts and start investing in the people who keep this country running.

At a press conference this morning, CLC President Bea Bruske and Senior Economist DT Cochrane warned that Canada's economy is heading in the wrong direction, and that working people are already paying the price.

"The Bank of Canada's decision today to cut interest rates is a recognition of the pressure families are under, but the move alone won't fix Canada's economic challenges," said Bruske. "Lower rates might provide some relief, but without serious public investment in housing, health care, jobs, and training, Canadians will be left treading water while the government pushes ahead with cuts."

Since 2022, unemployment has shot up. Close to half a million more are now out of work. Youth unemployment is nearing 15%, and it's even worse for Black and Arab youth, hitting around 25%. The cost of living keeps rising, and families across the country are feeling the strain.

"Too many people are working hard and still falling behind," said Cochrane. "Rent, groceries — everything costs more. But instead of building support systems, the government is reaching for the same old austerity playbook that caused so much harm in the past."

The CLC is calling on the federal government to take a different approach. That means:

Investing in affordable housing

Protecting public services like health care, child care, transit, and education

Fixing Employment Insurance so everyone who pays in can get support when they need it

Creating good union jobs through smart public investment and stronger labour laws

Guaranteeing a better future for young people, with access to decent work, training, or education

"Nation-building isn't just concrete and steel. It's also about a strong safety net, healthcare, housing, and skills training. The stuff that actually makes people's lives better," said Bruske. "That's what real leadership looks like. Not slashing services while billion-dollar corporations keep raking in profits."

Cochrane pointed to recent data showing GDP shrinking and business investment dropping fast.

"The private sector is pulling back. That's exactly when the public sector should step up, not disappear," he said. "If the government keeps cutting, it's only going to make things worse."

The CLC also criticized the lack of a clear economic plan from the Carney government.

"We keep hearing buzzwords like 'affordable housing' and 'growth,'" said Bruske. "But where's the plan? Where are the jobs? Who is this economy actually for?"

With nearly 10,000 public service jobs on the chopping block and cuts of up to 15% planned across departments, the CLC says workers are being asked to carry the burden again.

"Workers didn't cause this crisis," said Bruske. "But we're ready to be part of the solution. What we need from the Carney government is courage. Not cuts."

