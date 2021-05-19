The #ShadesofCanada campaign features Natalie Spooner champion ice hockey player; track and field and bobsleigh athlete Phylicia George ; Paralympic snowboarder Michelle Salt ; 7-time Canadian Senior National Champion Alannah Yip ; Five-time Canadian women's kata champion Rita Ngo' ; Canada's Sports Hall of Fame water polo player & Mohawk Waneek Horn-Miller; ICC world qualifier and international women's cricketer Achini Perera and Eric Radford a two-time Canadian world champion ice-skater.

"We selected athletes from across Canada who shared their compelling stories of inspiration and resilience. Their commitment to excellence reflects the values that have defined the Estée Lauder brand for the past 75 years. These athletes of different ages and ethnicities have put Double Wear to the test as they showcase their chosen sport. The usage results prove that Double Wear Stay-In-Place Makeup keeps up with them personally and professionally," said Julie Sutherland, Vice President Estée Lauder Canada.

"Canadians have shown the utmost strength throughout the past 18 months and demonstrated that they can overcome difficult challenges. Through these obstacles, they have remained strong, confident, and beautiful, just like their Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Makeup," continued Sutherland. "Just like the athlete's in our campaign, our Double Wear foundation is so resilient that even wearing a mask won't challenge our stay-in-place technology."

First introduced in 1997, Estée Lauder's best-selling liquid foundation, Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup is proven to deliver 24-hour wear with a matte finish that looks flawless and natural. It stays colour true with buildable, medium to full coverage that won't look grey on deeper skin tones.

#ShadesofCanada tactics include paid social, digital advertorial, e-commerce platforms and outreach to Canadian influencers. Expect to see engaging video and display content that demonstrates the athletes' stories and what has driven them to succeed.

Canada is one of only two countries proudly manufacturing Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Makeup for the global market and is available in 56 shades in Canada.

Notes the Editor:

Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup remains Estée Lauder's #1 liquid foundation.

Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup is the same lightweight, long-wear formula beloved by millions of women worldwide.

Benefits Include:

24-hour wear



Medium-to-full buildable coverage



Matte finish



Lightweight texture



Oil-free and oil-controlling



Sweat and humidity resistant



Transfer-resistant



Stays colour true



Non-acnegenic - won't clog pores



Fragrance-free



Dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested



Mask Proof

About Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder is the flagship brand of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Founded by Estée Lauder, one of the world's first female entrepreneurs, the brand today continues her legacy of creating innovative, sophisticated, high-performance skincare and makeup products and iconic fragrances – all infused with a deep understanding of women's needs and desires. Today, Estée Lauder engages with women in over 150 countries and territories around the world and at dozens of touch points – from in-store to digital. And each of these relationships consistently reflects Estée's powerful and authentic woman-to-woman point of view.

SOURCE Estee Lauder Cosmetics Ltd.

For further information: Please contact Taryn Fisher on [email protected] or 416 413 5910

Related Links

www.esteelauder.com

