Average increase limited to $0.13 or 0.7%

MONTREAL, July 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - As stated in its May 18th news release , the SAQ will carry out an adjustment on the retail prices of 2,306 continuous replenishment and batch order products sold to consumers. The new prices will take effect on Sunday, July 18, 2021.



Regular products and continuous replenishment specialty products Batch order specialty products Total Upward adjustment 1,633 422 2,055 Downward adjustment 10 241 251

Of these, 90 are products whose price adjustment was postponed in May because they were on promotion. They will also see their prices increase on July 18. The SAQ never increases the price of products on promotion.

Renegotiating freight charge increases

In recent weeks, the SAQ has spared no effort to reduce the freight charge increases initially announced by its freight forwarders. The work of its teams has succeeded in limiting the effects of these freight forwarder-imposed increases on retail prices.

Ocean transport: ongoing instability

For several months now, the strong worldwide demand for ocean transport has forced many freight forwarders to delay order pick-ups. In addition, several strategic ports are congested. The situation is further complicated by the scarcity of empty shipping containers on the market.

This instability, which is affecting several industries and the prices of many goods, has led the SAQ's main freight forwarders to impose hefty surcharges on the shipping fees for products from several regions of the world in recent months.

An initial increase took effect on March 1, 2021 , for the SAQ. This was reflected in the product prices adjusted on May 23, 2021 .

In the interim, two additional freight charge increases have been imposed on the SAQ by freight forwarders. While negotiation limited the scale of these increases, it did not eliminate the need for a special upward price adjustment on July 18 .

As promised, if new freight charge increases are imposed by its freight forwarders in the coming months, the SAQ will transparently inform its customers of their effect on products' retail prices.

About the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ)

Created in 1921, the SAQ imports, distributes and sells a broad range of wines, beers and spirits. Its sales network comprises 409 stores and 429 agency stores located throughout Quebec as well as a transactional website, SAQ.com. Driven by the passion and know-how of its 7,000 employees, the SAQ offers Quebecers a world of discovery, with nearly 44,000 products from 3,700 suppliers in 80 countries. In fiscal 2020-2021, the SAQ supported some 300 organizations and events and paid a dividend of $1.219 billion to the Quebec government, while also ensuring its business activities respected local communities and the environment.

