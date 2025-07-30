New Americas leadership team appointed to drive strategic expansion and deepen impact across the United States, Canada, and Colombia

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Arup, a global leader in engineering, consulting, and design for the built environment, today announced the appointment of Scott Russell as Managing Director of the firm's Americas region. "As Managing Director, my focus is winning and delivering the kind of work that solves our clients' hardest problems and embodies our values and purpose," said Scott Russell. "I look forward to partnering with our teams across the Americas to ensure we're delivering meaningful, future-focused solutions for our clients and communities."

From left to right: Nigel Nicholls, Sarah Rosen, Jenny Buckley, Scott Russell, Melissa Burton, Carolyn Poirier

Russell's appointment is part of a broader evolution in the region's leadership team. Joining him are Melissa Burton as Americas Total Design Leader and Jenny Buckley as Americas Business and Markets Leader, among others. These new appointments and roles reflect the firm's commitment to technical excellence and innovation through Total Design, Arup's integrated approach to solving complex challenges and creating lasting impact.

Melissa Burton, Americas Total Design Leader, said:

"Total Design encourages us to consider the challenges our clients are facing from multiple perspectives and enables us to integrate those perspectives to develop effective, practical, and affordable solutions. Our greatest strength lies in the breadth of talent across Arup, and I'm committed to deepening our technical expertise so we can continue to lead with creativity and purpose."

Jenny Buckley, Americas Business and Markets Leader, said:

"My focus is ensuring Arup remains a differentiated, trusted partner in a rapidly evolving marketplace. By leveraging our multidisciplinary strengths, we can deliver bold, forward-thinking solutions that meet the diverse needs of our clients and set new standards across the industry."

The new leaders will drive Arup's continued impact across the Americas, shaping key infrastructure and services for cities across the region. With a focus on growth and innovation, the firm is expanding its presence across key sectors, including energy, water, transportation, healthcare, science, industry, technology, commercial real estate, arts, culture, entertainment, sports, leisure, and public works.

Additional members of the new Americas leadership team include:

For more information on the leaders, please visit www.arup.com/news/arup-announces-new-leaders-as-the-firm-kicks-off-plans-to-accelerate-growth-across-the-americas/.

About Arup

Arup is a global built environment consultancy providing advisory and technical expertise across more than 150 disciplines. With over 18,000 members – from engineers to planners – we create safe, resilient and regenerative spaces where people can thrive. We bring Total Design, a creative and collaborative approach that is helping us shape a better world, to our work. https://www.arup.com/

CONTACT: Jackie Wei Green, [email protected]

SOURCE Arup