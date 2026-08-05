ARUCC MyCreds® Expands International Network Connectivity, Strengthening Canada's Position in the Global Digital Trust Ecosystem

National Digital Credential Network Advances Vision of a Connected Global "Network of Networks"

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- ARUCC MyCreds® | MesCertif® is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its international network connectivity, strengthening Canada's position within the growing global digital trust ecosystem while creating new opportunities for trusted credential exchange and verification across borders.

The expansion includes confirmed connectivity with credential networks and trusted partners in the United States, ongoing collaboration with the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA), and participation in the Global Receive Network--a trusted international ecosystem connecting jurisdictions across Australia, Barbados, Canada, Finland, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Maarten, Samoa, South Africa, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Additional international partnerships currently being finalized across multiple jurisdictions.

The announcement marks an important milestone in MyCreds' long-term vision of supporting a connected global "Network of Networks"--an ecosystem in which trusted digital credentials can be securely exchanged, verified, and recognized across institutions, sectors, and countries.

As learners, graduates, researchers, and skilled professionals increasingly pursue education, employment and research opportunities beyond traditional geographic boundaries, trusted digital infrastructure must evolve to support mobility, recognition, and trust wherever those opportunities exist.

"Canada's qualification holders are increasingly global citizens," said Jodi Tavares, Executive Director of MyCreds | MesCertif. "Our responsibility is not only to build a trusted Canadian network, but to ensure that Canada's credential ecosystem is meaningfully connected to trusted networks around the world. This expansion reflects years of collaboration, advocacy, and partnership focused on creating stronger pathways for learner mobility, credential recognition, and digital trust."

The expansion builds upon years of collaboration between ARUCC, MyCreds and international partners to strengthen interoperability and trusted credential exchange internationally. Through participation in global digital trust initiatives and collaboration with international credential organizations, MyCreds continues to champion approaches that connect trusted networks rather than creating isolated systems.

The expanding international connectivity creates a stronger ecosystem for Canadian institutions and qualification holders, providing increased opportunities for trusted verification, recognition, and portability of academic and professional achievements in a rapidly evolving global environment.

"As the new learner increasingly crosses borders, verifiable digital credentials matter more than ever," said Melissa Loble, Chief Learning Officer at Instructure. "This expansion shows what is possible when we address the fragmentation crisis in education by connecting systems instead of operating in isolation. Our Parchment technology, including Digitary Core, gives ARUCC MyCreds the infrastructure to link Canadian institutions and learners to a growing global network built on trust and verifiable skills."

A Shared Commitment to Global Connectivity

The expansion has been made possible through the continued evolution of Digitary Core (part of Instructure's Parchment solutions), the global credential exchange platform that powers ARUCC MyCreds and supports trusted credential networks in jurisdictions around the world.

Through the Global Receive Network, MyCreds is connected to an expanding ecosystem of trusted institutions, qualification authorities, and credential providers spanning North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Caribbean, and Africa. The network enables secure cross-border credential sharing, verification, and recognition while supporting interoperability between regional and national digital credential initiatives.

Learn more about the Global Receive Network at https://globalreceivenetwork.mycreds.ca/

MyCreds recognizes the important role Instructure has played in supporting the growth of the international Digitary Core ecosystem and enabling greater connectivity between trusted credential networks globally.

Through continued investment in platform development, interoperability, security, and network expansion, Instructure has helped create the foundation upon which trusted credential exchange can occur across institutional, regional, and national boundaries.

The announcement reflects a shared commitment among ARUCC, MyCreds, Instructure, and international partners to strengthen digital trust infrastructure and create more connected pathways for learners, graduates, researchers, and institutions worldwide.

Looking Ahead

As MyCreds continues to expand its international relationships, the network remains committed to advancing trusted digital credential exchange that supports learner mobility, institutional collaboration, workforce development and global recognition.

Additional international connectivity initiatives and partnership announcements are expected over the coming year as the network continues to build upon its vision of a globally connected, trusted digital credential ecosystem.

About ARUCC MyCreds® | MesCertif®

ARUCC MyCreds | MesCertif is Canada's national digital credential network, serving post-secondary institutions, learners, graduates, and trusted third parties through secure digital document issuance, sharing, and verification services. Established by the Association of Registrars of the Universities and Colleges of Canada (ARUCC), MyCreds supports trusted learner mobility, credential verification, and digital trust across Canada and internationally.

SOURCE ARUCC MyCreds/MesCertif

Media Contacts: MyCreds® | MesCertif®: Nina Garofalo, Director, Communications, [email protected]