Artrari One Capital Corp. Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Artrari One Capital Corp. (TSXV: AOCC.P) ("Artrari" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its special meeting of shareholders on February 28, 2025 (the "Meeting").

A total of 1,103,400 Common Shares of the Company, representing 22.02% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company, were voted in connection with the Meeting by shareholders and proxy holders.

All of the matters put forward before the Company's shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated January 28, 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. The results are set out below.

The resolution to amend the by-laws of Artrari to delete Section 10.07 of By-Law Number 1 in its entirety was approved with 100% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

The resolution to amend the articles of Artrari to change its name to "Atlas One Digital Holdings Corp." was approved with 100% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution. Subject to the discretion of the directors of the Corporation, the name change will be completed after the completion of the proposed reverse takeover of Artrari by Atlas One Digital Securities Inc. first announced by Artrari by press release dated September 23, 2024..

A report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting will be available on the Company's SEDAR+ page at www.sedarplus.ca.

