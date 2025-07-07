Artrari One Capital Corp. and Atlas One Digital Securities Inc. Provide Update on Proposed Business Combination and Qualifying Transaction

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

CALGARY, AB, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Following its announcement by press release dated December 10, 2024 of its merger agreement dated December 9, 2024 (the "Merger Agreement") with Atlas One Digital Securities Inc. ("Atlas One") and a subsidiary of Artrari One Capital Corp. ("Artrari" or the "Company") (TSXV: AOCC.P), Artrari announces that the proposed business combination with Atlas One ("Transaction") is terminated by mutual consent of both parties effective July 3, 2025.

Next Steps for Artrari

Following the termination of the Merger Agreement, Artrari expects to resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. The management team of Artrari will begin aggressively considering other candidates for a future qualifying transaction ("QT"). Artrari Management remains committed to delivering shareholder value through the successful completion of a QT.

Next Steps for Atlas One

Atlas One's client and investor business continues to perform strongly in 2025. Notwithstanding the termination of the Transaction, Atlas One will continue to invest to grow and scale its investment platform to cement its leading position in private capital markets in Canada.

For further information about Artrari please contact: Reece Torode, (403) 999-1554, [email protected]; For further information about Atlas One please contact: George Nast, [email protected]