GRANBY, QC, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Artopex announces today a strategic partnership with Muraflex for its architectural wall division. This decision was made to accelerate progress in the development of their architectural partitions range. As part of this change, production operations will be redirected to Muraflex.

"The decision to transfer the development and production of this product line is in line with Artopex's vision of growth," explains Daniel Pelletier, president of Artopex. "We have many things in common with Muraflex: we are family-owned businesses, our head office is located in Quebec, and we are recognized as leaders in our industry," he continues. "Muraflex already has seven ranges of architectural products and their research and development team is 100% dedicated to developing these collections of partitions. This alliance will ensure that we continue to offer our current and future customers state-of-the-art partition solutions and help us maintain our 360-degree office space offering," said Mr. Pelletier.

The partnership with Artopex will allow Muraflex, whose head office is located in Montreal, to consolidate its leadership in office partition systems and achieve significant market share gains in Canada. "Artopex is a well-known and well-established company in Canada with four showrooms and numerous points of sale. This new alliance is a win-win strategy, and we are very excited to be able to deploy our solutions across the Artopex network.", explains Fernando Petreccia, president of Muraflex.

Artopex's sales teams will support the distribution of the Muraflex product lines starting in mid-november.

About Artopex

Artopex, headquartered in Quebec, was founded in 1980 by Daniel Pelletier. Today, the company has 6 plants across the province and showrooms in strategic locations in Canada and the United States. Artopex is one of the only Quebec manufacturers to offer a complete line of workspace furniture designed and manufactured in Quebec: wood furniture, freestanding furniture, systems, soundproof booths, metal storage, chairs, and lounge furniture. The company has been a member of the Deloitte Platinum Club as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for more than 14 years. The family business wishes to continue its expansion with great pride in its roots and a commitment to its community.

About Muraflex

Founded in 2009, Muraflex has steadily grown into a leading manufacturer of demountable office partitions in North America. Under the leadership of CEO Fernando Petreccia, the company offers today 7 lines: MIMO, FINO and QUADRO, demountable glass partitions, EXPO a telescoping door system, a versatile demising wall system PLANIKA, and two freestanding pods: ARCO and ZITTO. With the Headquarters and factory based in Montréal, QC, Muraflex also showcases their products in 3 other showrooms in the city centers of New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. With an unflinching commitment to R&D and ecologically-sensitive designs, Muraflex aims to be a pioneer in the development of better solutions in the architecture and design of commercial space.

