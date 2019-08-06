Artis REIT Announces Retention of Advisors by Special Committee

WINNIPEG, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: AX.UN) ("Artis" or the "REIT") is pleased to announce that its Board's Special Committee has retained Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Scotiabank to provide financial advisory services to the Committee in connection with Artis' previously announced strategic alternatives review. Goodmans LLP is legal counsel to the Special Committee.

There can be no assurance that the REIT's review of strategic alternatives will result in any transaction or, if a transaction is undertaken, as to its terms, structure or timing. The REIT does not expect to disclose further developments with respect to this process until its Board of Trustees approves a specific transaction or otherwise concludes the review of strategic alternatives.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States. As of June 30, 2019, Artis' commercial property comprises approximately 24.9 million square feet of leasable area.

