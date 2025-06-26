ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF 2024 ESG REPORT

WINNIPEG, MB, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) announced today that it has published its annual Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report, providing an update on the REIT's ESG practices, policies and objectives and highlighting the progress made in 2024.

"This year, we remained steadfast in our commitment to environmental stewardship and transparency through reporting and disclosure," said Samir Manji, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artis. "In 2024, we submitted to GRESB, pursued new and creative ways of collecting consumption data for spaces within our portfolio that are tenant controlled, participated in and led various events for the betterment of our employees and the communities in which we operate, and reviewed and improved our governance policies. We continue to focus on and prioritize initiatives that demonstrate our dedication to creating a lasting positive impact on the world around us."

A copy of Artis's 2024 ESG Report can be accessed on the REIT's website at the following link: https://esg.artisreit.com/.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to become a best-in-class real estate asset management and investment platform focused on value investing.

