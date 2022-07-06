Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Timing of Release of Q2-22 Results and Conference Call

WINNIPEG, MB, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) announced today that it intends to release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

A conference call with management will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. CT (1:00 p.m. ET). In order to participate, please dial 1-416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546. You will be required to identify yourself and the organization on whose behalf you are participating.

Alternatively, you may access the simultaneous webcast by following the link from our website at https://www.artisreit.com/investor-link/conference-calls/. Prior to the webcast, you may follow the link to confirm you have the right software and system requirements.

If you cannot participate on Friday, August 5, 2022, a replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 1-416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 and entering passcode 181748#. The replay will be available until Friday, August 12, 2022. The webcast will be archived 24 hours after the end of the conference call and will be accessible for 90 days.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis' vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

For further information: Mr. Samir Manji, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Jaclyn Koenig, Chief Financial Officer or Ms. Heather Nikkel, Vice-President - Investor Relations and Sustainability of the REIT at 1.204.947.1250.