Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Quarterly Cash Distributions

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.PR.A) (TSX: AX.PR.E) announced that its trustees have declared the following quarterly cash distributions:

$0.353875 per Series A preferred unit ("Series A Unit") of Artis for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 . The cash distributions will be made on December 31, 2020 to Series A Unitholders of record on December 31, 2020 . As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 3,361,200 Series A Units issued and outstanding.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing primarily in industrial and office properties in select markets in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties which, as of September 30, 2020, comprised approximately 23.8 million square feet of leasable area. Artis is focused on growing its industrial portfolio through strategic development projects in its target markets.

