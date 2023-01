ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES MONTHLY CASH DISTRIBUTION

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) announced that its trustees have declared a monthly cash distribution of $0.05 per trust unit ("Unit") of Artis for the month of January, 2023. The cash distributions will be made on February 15, 2023 to Unitholders on record as of January 31, 2023.

As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 115,433,126 Units issued and outstanding.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis' vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

For further information please contact Mr. Samir Manji, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Jaclyn Koenig, Chief Financial Officer or Ms. Heather Nikkel, Senior Vice-President – Investor Relations and Sustainability of the REIT at 1.204.947.1250.

