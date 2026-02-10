MONTRÉAL, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - La Caisse announces the renewal of the AI Expertise Program, powered by Vooban, a recognized expert in applied artificial intelligence. Launched last year, the program aims to encourage Québec companies to seize opportunities related to technological innovation and artificial intelligence to support their growth and optimize their productivity.

The renewal of the initiative builds on the success of the first edition, during which some 20 companies from various regions across Québec benefited from personalized support designed to help them adopt AI in their operations more quickly. These organizations represent a broad range of key sectors, from insurance and distribution to the environment, engineering, manufacturing, services, technology, telecommunications and transportation.

"Renewing the program shows La Caisse's commitment to making the expertise of its partner network available to local companies to support Québec's economic development. In collaboration with Vooban, we work with Québec companies to find the most promising opportunities and help them move quickly by deploying solutions that have a strong impact on efficiency, productivity and competitiveness," said Kim Thomassin, Executive Vice-President and Head of Québec, at La Caisse.

The program is based on personalized, structured support that helps companies move quickly from analysis to prioritization to implementation. The program is structured around an innovation sprint that will run from April to September and combines two steps: a diagnostic to identify where AI and automation can create the most value, followed by determining a feasible project. Projects emerging from this initiative may vary widely, ranging from developing a predictive tool to improving the efficiency of an assembly line. The process results in a comprehensive plan, from the recommended solution to the estimated return on investment, enabling results to be achieved within a timeframe of generally less than two years.

Eligibility criteria

Eligible companies must have sales of at least $25 million, be headquartered in Québec and be able to mobilize their operational and leadership teams during the program rollout period. They must also demonstrate the capacity to invest in and execute an innovation project, as well as the potential to significantly improve their productivity. Lastly, the type of project targeted must involve a low to moderate level of technological risk.

Submit an application

Interested companies are invited to visit La Caisse's website.

ABOUT LA CAISSE

At La Caisse, formerly CDPQ, we have invested for 60 years with a dual mandate: generate optimal long-term returns for our 48 depositors, who represent over 6 million Quebecers, and contribute to Québec's economic development.

As a global investment group, we're active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private credit. As at June 30, 2025, La Caisse's net assets totalled CAD 496 billion. For more information, visit lacaisse.com or consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages.

