Arterra Wines Canada Acquires Sandbanks Winery, Its First Winery in Ontario's Prince Edward County

Catherine's vision since inception has remained constant – to produce award-winning wines that pair perfectly with delicious food, meant to be shared in harmony with family and friends, to celebrate life.

"I have worked my entire career in the Ontario wine industry and have always admired Arterra Wines Canada for being a pioneer in Canadian wine," said Catherine Langlois, founder, Sandbanks Winery. "Since first planting almost 20 years ago, we have grown beyond my wildest expectations. Joining Arterra allows us to continue as a leading Prince Edward County winery, but with greater resources and expertise to support our people, grow our business and get our wines to more Canadians."

The addition of Sandbanks Winery into the Arterra family of wineries complements its diverse selection of Canadian and international wines. Arterra has been making wines in the Niagara and Okanagan wine regions for over 150 years, earning it a reputation in Canada and around the world for creating award-winning, quality wines, such as Inniskillin, Jackson-Triggs and Le Clos Jordanne. This is the first winery for Arterra in Prince Edward County.

"Similar to Arterra's start in the Niagara region planting grapes and making wine when people thought it impossible, Catherine has done the same with Sandbanks in Prince Edward County, and I personally admire her passion and vision," said Jay Wright, president and CEO, Arterra Wines Canada, Inc. "I'm immensely proud to add Sandbanks Winery into our portfolio of wines and we look forward to working with Catherine to expand her vision and leverage her strength as an industry pioneer and grow the brands for years to come."

About Arterra Wines Canada, Inc.

Arterra Wines Canada, Inc. is the country's leading producer and marketer of award-winning, globally recognized Canadian and imported wines.

With roots dating back to the original Niagara Falls Wine Company in 1874, Arterra's family of wines has grown to include over 100 wine brands, including seven of the top 20 brands in Canada: Jackson-Triggs, Inniskillin, Sawmill Creek, Wallaroo Trail, Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi, Ruffino and Kim Crawford. In the last five years, the company's portfolio has received over 1,500 accolades and awards in national and international wine competitions.

Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Arterra operates eight wineries across the country, with over 1,700 acres of premium vineyards in Canada's wine regions. Arterra also owns the Wine Rack stores in Ontario and sells wine kits for winemaking through its RJS Craft Winemaking brand. It employs approximately 2,000 full-time and part-time staff across the country.

For more information about Arterra Wines Canada, Inc., visit www.arterracanada.com.

About Sandbanks Winery

Located in Prince Edward County, Ontario, Sandbanks Winery has been crafting its award-winning, delicious and diverse selection of wines for almost 20 years, making it one of the first wineries in this region. The winery has earned a loyal following for its full-bodied reds (Baco Noir) and crisp whites (Riesling). Sandbanks Winery is renowned for its welcoming and fun atmosphere, outdoor tasting bars and picnic area, lively events and winery exclusive wines.

For more information about Sandbanks Winery, visit www.sandbankswinery.com.

SOURCE Arterra Wines Canada, Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Michelle Saba, Arterra Wines Canada, Inc., 416-209-2078, [email protected] OR [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.arterracanada.com/

