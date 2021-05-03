Artemis Appoints Elise Rees to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis" or, the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Elise Rees to the Company's board of directors.

Ms. Rees is an experienced director, having served on the boards of a number of profit and not-for profit organizations, including as board chair, treasurer, and audit and finance committee chair. She currently sits on the boards of Enmax Corporation and Great Panther Mining, where she chairs the audit committee.

Ms. Rees retired from Ernst & Young LLP in June 2016 after a 35-year career in professional accountancy. She spent eighteen years as a partner with Ernst & Young, LLP with the last 14 years of her tenure focused on acquisitions, mergers and corporate reorganizations. She has a breadth of experience in a large variety of industries with specific focus on mining, infrastructure, transportation, technology, real estate, retail and distribution.

Ms. Rees has been recognized for her leadership with the designation of Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant and Fellow Chartered Accountant in 2010; Community Builder Award, Association of Women in Finance (2012); Influential Woman in Business Award (2007); and the Ernst & Young Rosemarie Meschi Award for Advancing Gender Diversity (2007). She was also recognized as one of the Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada in 2015 by Women's Executive Network. She was a frequent lecturer and tutor for CPA Canada and the Canadian Tax Foundation.

Ms. Rees has a B.A. (Hons) from the University of Strathclyde, Scotland and is a graduate of the ICD-Rotman Directors Education Program with the designation of ICD.D.

Concurrent with her appointment as a director of the Company, Ms. Rees is also appointed as Chair of the Company's audit committee.

Steven Dean, Chairman and CEO commented "We are extremely pleased to have Elise Rees join the Company as a director. Her expertise in taxation, financial reporting, and corporate transactions complements the depth of expertise of the current team. We welcome Elise to the Artemis board of directors."

For further information: Chris Batalha, CFO and Corporate Secretary, +1 (604) 558-1107