Artemis Gold Reports AGM Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis Gold" or the "Company") reports the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. Shareholders holding 154,662,866 shares or 67.13% of the outstanding shares of the Company were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting and voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting.

All director nominees set out in the Management Information Circular dated June 27, 2025, were elected as directors, to serve until the next meeting of shareholders of the Company, unless their successors are duly elected or until their resignation as directors.

Name Votes FOR % FOR Votes WITHHELD % WITHHELD Steven Dean 147,721,711 99.08 1,369,842 0.92 Dale Andres 132,292,925 88.73 16,798,628 11.27 David Black 147,051,444 98.63 2,040,109 1.37 Ryan Beedie 147,773,512 99.12 1,318,041 0.88 Elise Rees 149,070,445 99.99 21,108 0.01 Lisa Ethans 149,070,409 99.99 21,144 0.01 Janis Shandro 148,915,416 99.88 176,137 0.12

The Company's shareholders also appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Votes FOR % FOR Votes WITHHELD % WITHHELD 152,628,038 98.69 2,032,078 1.31

The Company's shareholders also re-approved the Company's rolling omnibus incentive plan (the "Omnibus Plan").

Votes FOR % FOR Votes AGAINST % AGAINST 148,336,589 99.49 754,964 0.51

Under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Omnibus Plan must be approved on an annual basis by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders entitled to vote at such meeting.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold is a well-financed, growth-oriented gold and silver producer and development company with a strong financial capacity aimed at creating shareholder value through the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's primary focus is the operation and further development of the Blackwater Mine in central British Columbia approximately 160 km southwest of Prince George and 450 km northeast of Vancouver. The first gold and silver pour at Blackwater was achieved in January 2025 and commercial production was declared on May 1, 2025. Artemis Gold trades on the TSX-V under the symbol ARTG and the OTCQX under the symbol ARGTF. For more information visit www.artemisgoldinc.com.

