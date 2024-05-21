LONGUEUIL, QC, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities Sameer Zuberi, Canadian Space Agency (CSA) President Lisa Campbell and NASA Deputy Administrator Pamela Melroy kicked-off the 2nd edition of the Artemis Accords Workshop at the John H. Chapman Space Centre (CSA Headquarters). The Artemis Accords represent a set of non-binding principles designed to guide peaceful and sustainable civil space exploration for the benefit of humanity.

Over the next 3 days, representatives from 25 of the 40 signatories of the Artemis Accords will discuss principles for safe, transparent, and sustainable space exploration activities. The Accords reinforce the commitment by all signatories to enhance the governance of space exploration to support scientific discovery and innovation.

There are growing opportunities for the space sector with the emergence of exploration, science, and commercial space activities. Canada recognizes the need for best practices to increase the safety of operations, reduce uncertainty, and promote the sustainable and beneficial use of space for all humankind. In October 2020, Canada became an original signatory of the Artemis Accords and continues to work with international partners to further develop and refine the international framework for the next chapter of space exploration.

Quote

"Space exploration leads to breakthrough discoveries in science and technology that directly benefit us here on Earth. Canada and its allies are going back to the Moon, with approximately 100 international missions planned in the next decade, we must explore space safely and sustainably to ensure continued benefits to all humanity. Canada is proud to welcome partners from around the world to discuss exciting next steps in space exploration."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

NASA, in coordination with the U.S. Department of State, established the Artemis Accords in 2020 together with seven other founding member nations, including Canada .

. The Artemis Accords lay out a set of principles grounded in the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, to ensure space activities continue to be for the benefit of all humankind and are conducted in a safe, sustainable, and transparent manner.

All States are invited and encouraged to join the Artemis Accords and adhere to the principles they contain.

Canada's space exploration plans include partnering with NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on the Lunar Gateway, as well as exploring the lunar surface through Canada's Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program.

space exploration plans include partnering with NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on the Lunar Gateway, as well as exploring the lunar surface through Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program. Canada looks forward to continuing collaborating with partners through several forums, such as the Working Group on Legal Aspects of Space Resource Activities, under the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (UN COPUOS).

Links

A framework for future exploration activities

Canada's role in Moon exploration

Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program

Website: www.asc-csa.gc.ca

Follow us on social media!

SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

For further information: Contact information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: [email protected]