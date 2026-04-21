MONTREAL, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Artelia Canada, a leading multidisciplinary engineering company, was named the winner in the Best Franco‑Canadian Collaboration category at the Recognition Gala of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Canada (CCIFC).

Artelia Canada Wins the CCIFC Award for Best Franco Canadian Collaboration (CNW Group/Artelia Canada inc.)

This award highlights the synergy developed since the acquisition of FNX‑INNOV by the Artelia Group, as well as the close collaboration that has taken shape over the past three years. It recognizes a partnership grounded in shared values, complementary expertise, and a common ambition to create sustainable value, both in Canada and internationally.

Born of the union between an engineering firm deeply rooted in Québec for more than 50 years and a leading French group present in over 40 countries, Artelia Canada today embodies a successful balance between local heritage and international ambition. This Franco‑Canadian collaboration is reflected in joint projects, the transfer of know‑how, the creation of local jobs, and a strong human dynamic driven by the commitment of teams on both sides of the Atlantic.

"This recognition highlights the richness of our respective heritages and the boldness that guides our shared vision. Above all, it reflects the collective efforts of our teams since the creation of Artelia Canada, and we are very proud of that," said Benoît Baudry, CEO of Artelia Canada.

Artelia Canada warmly thanks the CCIFC for this inspiring evening and for showcasing Franco‑Canadian collaborations that are meaningful, impactful, and forward‑looking.

About ArteliaCanada

Artelia Canada is an independent, multidisciplinary engineering firm active in seven major areas: Mobility, Buildings, Energy, Environment and Earth Sciences, Water, Industry, and Telecommunications. Guided by technical excellence, customer focus, and entrepreneurial spirit, our teams design innovative solutions that have a positive impact on society and the environment. As a member of the Artelia Group, we combine local expertise with a global network to support our clients in the delivery of complex and sustainable projects. https://arteliagroup.ca

About Artelia Group

Artelia is an international multidisciplinary consulting, engineering, and project management group. With 11,000 employees, Artelia is a leading global player with consolidated revenue of €1.15 billion in 2024 and a presence in more than 40 countries in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. Artelia is wholly owned by its managers and employees. https://www.arteliagroup.com

SOURCE Artelia Canada inc.

Contact : Pascale Laganière, Director of Communications, [email protected], 514-244-5079