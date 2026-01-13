MONTREAL, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Artelia Canada, a multidisciplinary engineering firm and major player in the sector in Canada, is pleased to announce the appointment of Benoît Baudry as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. With over 30 years of experience within the Artelia Group and recognized for his expertise in managing complex international projects, Mr. Baudry brings renewed leadership to support the company's growth and its major projects in Canada.

Leadership, vision, and commitment

Benoît Baudry, new CEO of Artelia Canada (CNW Group/Artelia Canada inc.)

Benoît Baudry joined Artelia in 1993 and has built a rich career, marked by the management of large teams and projects, particularly in the transport, infrastructure, and large industrial facilities sectors. Over the past decade, he has led Artelia's Mobility & Infrastructure teams in France, contributing significantly to their expansion and the success of numerous international projects.

His in-depth knowledge of the engineering professions, combined with solid experience in managing complex projects and large-scale structures, is a major asset in guiding Artelia Canada in its continued development.

Known for his people-oriented and unifying approach, Benoît Baudry knows how to build trust, bring talent together, and encourage commitment within teams. He embodies both the continuity and the future of Artelia Canada, with a strong desire to realize the company's ambitions and meet the major challenges of the coming years.

"I am thrilled to be taking over the leadership of Artelia Canada. My goal is to support our employees, strengthen our relationships with our clients and partners, and continue to develop our presence in Canada," said Benoît Baudry.

This appointment is part of a planned and thoughtful transition within Artelia Canada's governance. After seven years at the helm of the company, Richard Hélie has chosen to initiate a structured handover, ensuring continuity of leadership and stability for the organization. He will support Benoît Baudry in his new role, while continuing his commitment to the company as Vice President – Telecom and Operational Technologies.

Richard Hélie added:

"The arrival of Benoît Baudry as Chief Executive Officer is a natural and promising transition for Artelia Canada. I am very happy to pass the torch to him and to support him in this new phase, with the backing of our 1,200 employees, in order to ensure continuity and continue the company's development."

About Artelia Canada

Artelia Canada is an independent, multidisciplinary engineering firm active in seven major areas: Mobility, Buildings, Energy, Environment and Earth Sciences, Water, Industry, and Telecommunications. Guided by technical excellence, customer focus, and entrepreneurial spirit, our teams design innovative solutions that have a positive impact on society and the environment. As a member of the Artelia Group, we combine local expertise with a global network to support our clients in the delivery of complex and sustainable projects.

https://arteliagroup.ca

About Artelia Group

Artelia is an international multidisciplinary consulting, engineering, and project management group. With 11,000 employees, Artelia is a leading global player with consolidated revenue of €1.15 billion in 2024 and a presence in more than 40 countries in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. Artelia is wholly owned by its managers and employees.

https://www.arteliagroup.com

SOURCE Artelia Canada inc.

Contact : Pascale Laganière, Director of Communications, [email protected], 514-244-5079