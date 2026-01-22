MONTRÉAL, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - One year after its official establishment in Canada, building on the acquisition of a local firm well-established in its markets for 50 years, Artelia presents a very positive review and reaffirms its ambitions for the years ahead. With sustained growth, major projects and a strong corporate culture, Artelia Canada has positioned itself as a key player in multidisciplinary engineering across the country.

A year of significant achievements

In 2025, Artelia Canada reached several important milestones. The opening of a new head office in Montréal, a new office in Gatineau, as well as the expansion of the Sept-Îles and Toronto offices have strengthened the company's presence alongside its other locations in Québec, Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador.

From an operational standpoint, the company secured several new mandates while continuing strategic collaborations with its major clients and partners, and positioning itself for opportunities involving alternative procurement models. This momentum is supported by a strong and engaged team culture based on collaboration and collective spirit, reflected in an employee satisfaction rate of 87%.

The year was marked by high-impact projects, including an EPC mandate for Canadian Royalties in Northern Québec, the continuation of mandates with industrial clients such as ArcelorMittal and IOC Rio Tinto, and significant advances in the energy sector with new clients including Toronto Hydro and Newfoundland Hydro. Artelia Canada also strengthened its position across several areas of expertise, notably in urban and municipal infrastructure, water treatment, residual materials management, contaminated site remediation, and climate change adaptation works for cities and municipalities across Québec. In addition, the company expanded its presence in the airport sector through mandates with Aéroports de Montréal, Montréal Metropolitan Airport, the Société d'énergie de la Baie-James, and the Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable.

At the same time, Artelia Canada diversified its activities in Ontario across the municipal, industrial, marine and telecommunications sectors. Internationally, teams continued to expand their footprint in the Caribbean through the award of a design and project management mandate for a hotel and a new correctional facility on the island of Sint Maarten, as well as planning for the deployment of a 5G network in Haiti.

In addition, Artelia Canada was proudly recognized by its peers, receiving an award from the Association of Consulting Engineering Firms of Quebec for the Remembrance and Côte-des-Neiges Streets Redevelopment Project in Montreal, highlighting the quality, commitment, and excellence of its teams.

Clear ambitions for the future

For 2026 and the years ahead, Artelia Canada has set clear ambitions: to develop major projects in transportation infrastructure, hydropower, energy storage and industry, while placing decarbonization and sustainable design at the core of its work. The company aims to increase its involvement in complex, large-scale projects, while continuing to deliver local mandates for long-standing clients in order to further strengthen relationships built over time. This strategy is supported by geographic expansion across Canada, particularly in the Maritimes, Ontario and British Columbia, as well as significant investments in digital tools and artificial intelligence.

New leadership to support growth

Artelia Canada is entering a new strategic phase supported by renewed leadership that will guide the company's growth ambitions and major projects. Since January 1, 2026, Benoît Baudry has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer of Artelia Canada. With more than 30 years of experience within the Group and recognized expertise in managing complex international projects, Mr. Baudry embodies both continuity and the future, and is fully committed to delivering on Artelia Canada's ambitions. His background, collaborative leadership style and strategic vision will help further strengthen the company's positioning and address the major challenges ahead.

This appointment is part of a planned and well-considered leadership transition. After seven years at the helm of the company, Mr. Richard Hélie is undertaking a structured handover to ensure leadership continuity and organizational stability. He will support Benoît Baudry in his new role while continuing his involvement with the company as Vice President – Telecommunications and Operational Technologies.

Richard Hélie states:

"The appointment of Benoît Baudry as Chief Executive Officer represents a natural and promising transition for Artelia Canada. I am very pleased to pass the torch to him and to support him in this new chapter, alongside our 1,200 employees, to ensure continuity and continue driving the company's development."

Benoît Baudry concludes:

"Artelia Canada is firmly rooted in its territories and fully integrated within the Group. Our ambition is clear: to be a trusted partner for major, multidisciplinary and sustainable projects, while remaining deeply human and agile."

