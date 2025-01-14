MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Since January 1st, 2025, FNX-INNOV has officially been named Artelia Canada, marking a key step in its integration into the Artelia Group, an independent world leader in multidisciplinary engineering. This change symbolizes the union of complementary expertise and increased resources to offer innovative and sustainable solutions, capable of meeting the complex challenges and aspirations of a rapidly changing world.

In July 2023, FNX-INNOV joined the Artelia Group, becoming its development platform in Quebec and Canada. This strategic acquisition allowed the company to benefit from Artelia's global expertise and synergies, while strengthening its position in local markets. More than a year after this integration, FNX-INNOV was now ready to take a new step by officially adopting the name Artelia Canada, thus consolidating its membership in the Group and its role as a leader in the industry.

Richard Hélie, CEO of Artelia Canada, said : "Adopting the Artelia name represents much more than a change of identity. It reflects the ambition of our teams, solidly established for over 50 years in Quebec and Canada, to grow, innovate and amplify our impact both here and internationally. Thanks to synergies with the Artelia Group, we have access to expanded resources, strengthen our expertise and open up rewarding new career prospects for our talents."

With its 1,200 experts in 18 offices across Canada, Artelia Canada is positioned as a key player in seven major areas: Mobility, Building, Energy, Environment and Earth Sciences, Water, Industry and Telecom and Operational Technologies. This strategic positioning aims to respond to major societal challenges, such as the energy transition, the modernization of infrastructures, the responsible management of water resources and the reduction of the carbon footprint of industries.

Although the name FNX-INNOV has given way to Artelia Canada, the company draws on decades of expertise and know-how that continue to enrich its achievements. Its rich past provides a solid foundation for a future focused on innovation, societal commitment and technical excellence. "It's not a loss of our origins, but a valuation of our future," says Richard Hélie.

Artelia Canada is well positioned to turn challenges into opportunities. This new chapter reflects the desire to strengthen its presence in Quebec and across Canada, while consolidating strong ties with its partners and clients. By leveraging its multidisciplinary expertise, responsible practices and collaborative approach, Artelia Canada intends to make a significant difference in the engineering landscape and help build a sustainable future.

About Artelia Canada

Artelia Canada is a multidisciplinary engineering firm with 1,200 experts in 18 offices across the country. A member of the Artelia Group, it combines local expertise and a global network to operate in seven major areas: Mobility, Building, Energy, Environment and Earth Sciences, Water, Industry, and Telecommunications. Driven by values of technical excellence, proximity to clients and entrepreneurial spirit, Artelia Canada is committed to designing innovative solutions that have a positive impact on society and the environment.

About Artelia

Artelia is an international multidisciplinary consulting, engineering and project management group in the mobility, water, energy, building and industrial sectors. With 9,700 employees, Artelia is a leading player in Europe, with sales of C$1.47 billion in 2023 and a presence in more than 40 countries in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and the Americas. Artelia is 100% owned by its managers and employees.

