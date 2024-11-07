Arrow Capital Management Inc. targets February 28th, 2025, to close Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund to investors, sub-advised by East Coast Asset Management SEZC

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Arrow Capital Management Inc. ("Arrow Capital") announced a target closing date for Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund (the "Fund") of February 28th, 2025, or a target asset level of C$1Billion. The Fund, advised by East Coast Asset Management SEZC ("East Coast"), appeals to fixed income investors seeking monthly income with low-interest rate duration and portfolio diversification benefits.

"We are very happy with our partnership with East Coast, who have done a great job in the fixed income Investment Grade space in Canada. Based on our joint success, we are approaching our capacity target of $1Billion," says Mark Purdy, Chief Investment Officer of Arrow Capital. "Over the past three years the fund's assets have grown significantly and have continued to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns".

The target of C$1Billion is the largest capacity raise reached by Arrow Capital, although the strategy itself is not being closed. The ETF series of the Fund will continue to trade on the TSX (TSX: RATE) and be open for creations and redemptions.

The investment objective of the Fund is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns with low volatility in all interest rate environments. Unlike traditional fixed income strategies, the Fund maintains attractive exposure to a diversified portfolio of Canadian investment grade corporate bonds, seeking to eliminate the interest rate risk associated with such bonds. "Our partnership with Arrow Capital dates back to 2011, and we are very pleased to celebrate this successful milestone with them. We continue to manage our overall firm assets with a focus on providing solid, risk adjusted returns to our investors", stated Mike MacBain, founder and CEO of East Coast.

