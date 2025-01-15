ARROW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. LAUNCHES ANOTHER LIQUID ALTERNATIVE FUND INCLUDING AN ETF SERIES

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Arrow Capital Management Inc. ("Arrow") is pleased to announce the launch of WaveFront All-Weather Alternative Fund (the "Fund"), now available both through FundSERV and as an actively managed exchange-traded fund ("ETF") series. The ETF series is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WAAV and began trading today.

Arrow serves as the manager and distributor of this liquid alternative mutual fund, while WaveFront Global Asset Management ("WaveFront") acts as the sub-advisor.

WaveFront All-Weather Alternative Fund (TSX: WAAV) offers investors a truly all-weather strategy through a multi-asset, multi-strategy approach engineered to deliver consistent, superior returns across diverse market conditions. Managed by WaveFront's highly experienced team, WAAV diversifies investments across all major asset classes—real estate, equities, commodities, fixed income, and diversified currency exposure, including gold—thereby providing investors with access to an institutional-caliber solution in a simple, liquid ETF format.

"We will continue to invest to expand our product lineup, providing investors greater accessibility to our strategies," said Mark Purdy, Managing Director & Chief Investment Officer of Arrow. "We are excited to broaden our successful relationship with WaveFront, giving clients access to well-structured investment solutions. This ETF fits those criteria perfectly."

"We are thrilled to introduce an ETF that embodies our commitment to real diversification and all-weather performance," said Robert Koloshuk, Managing Principal & Chief Investment Officer at WaveFront. "Our team has engineered a dynamic approach that combines the key properties of each asset class under one umbrella, thereby aiming to protect and grow capital in both turbulent and calm markets. We believe WAAV stands out as a robust solution for Canadian investors who want exposure to institutional-caliber portfolio construction applied to proven, systematic strategies in all asset classes, in one simple, accessible format."

About Arrow Capital Management Inc.

Arrow is an employee-owned company, founded in 1999. Arrow's expertise in active portfolio management and manager selection is evident in its strong, diverse platform, which provides clients with access to a global selection of actively managed mutual funds, liquid alternatives and ETFs. Arrow is committed to continuously providing investors with access to a wide range of investment solutions. With over 20 years in business, Arrow is well respected as a Canadian alternative investment company.

About WaveFront Global Asset Management

WaveFront Global Asset Management, founded in 2002, is an independently owned, Canadian-based asset manager specializing in quantitative absolute-return investment strategies. Established by the founders of Integrated Asset Management Corp., an alternative asset manager that delivered innovative investment solutions to the Canadian pension fund market, WaveFront initially focused on esoteric hedge fund strategies for pension funds, endowments, and other institutional investors. Over time, WaveFront has expanded its mission to include the democratization of its sophisticated strategies and portfolio construction techniques, emphasizing research-driven asset selection and rigorous risk management.

Commissions, management fees, performance fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETF series. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts before investing. Performance of mutual funds that offer ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

