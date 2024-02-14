Arrow Capital Management Inc. Receives Three FundGrade A+ Awards for Outstanding Performance in Liquid Alternative Funds

TORONTO, ON, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Arrow Capital Management Inc., a leading investment management firm, is thrilled to announce that three of its liquid alternative funds have been honored with the prestigious FundGrade A+ Awards. These awards recognize consistently high FundGrade scores over a calendar year.

"We are immensely proud of our investment teams and their dedication to delivering exceptional results for our clients," said John Graham, Head of National Accounts and ETFs for Arrow Capital Management Inc. "These awards reflect our commitment to providing innovative liquid alterative investment strategies for Canadian investors."

The following Arrow Capital Management Inc. funds have achieved the highest rating of A+:

About Arrow Capital Management Inc: Arrow is an employee-owned company, founded in 1999. Arrow's expertise in active portfolio management and manager selection is evident in its strong, diverse platform, which provides clients with access to a global selection of actively managed mutual funds, liquid alternatives funds and ETFs. Arrow is committed to continuously providing investors with access to a wide range of investment solutions. With over 20 years in business, Arrow is well respected as a Canadian alternative investment company.

About Fundata Canada Inc.'s FundGrade A+® Rating:

The FundGrade A+® rating is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. Fundata is a leading provider of market and investment funds data to the Canadian financial services industry and business media. The Fund-Grade A+® rating identifies funds that have consistently demonstrated the best risk-adjusted returns throughout an entire calendar year. For more information on the rating system, please visit www.Fundata.com/ProductsServices/FundGrade.aspx

The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

