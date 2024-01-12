ARROW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 2024

Arrow Capital Management Inc.

Jan 12, 2024, 11:12 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Arrow Capital Management Inc. ("Arrow") today announced that the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund (TSX: RATE) and Exemplar Growth and Income Fund (TSX: EGIF) will pay cash distributions.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund are as follows:

Ticker

Cash Distribution
per Unit ($)

Record Date

Distribution Payment
Date

RATE

0.081

January 31, 2024

February 15, 2024

RATE

0.081

February 29, 2024

March 15, 2024

RATE

0.081

March 28, 2024

April 15, 2024

RATE

0.081

April 30, 2024

May 15, 2024

RATE

0.081

May 31, 2024

June 14, 2024

RATE

0.081

June 28, 2024

July 15, 2024

RATE

0.081

July 31, 2024

August 15, 2024

RATE

0.081

August 30, 2024

September 13, 2024

RATE

0.081

September 30, 2024

October 15, 2024

RATE

0.081

October 31, 2024

November 15, 2024

RATE

0.081

November 29, 2024

December 13, 2024

RATE

0.081

December 31, 2024

January 15, 2025

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Growth and Income Fund are as follows:

Ticker

Cash Distribution
per Unit ($)

Record Date

Distribution Payment
Date

EGIF

0.069

January 31, 2024

February 15, 2024

EGIF

0.069

February 29, 2024

March 15, 2024

EGIF

0.069

March 28, 2024

April 15, 2024

EGIF

0.069

April 30, 2024

May 15, 2024

EGIF

0.069

May 31, 2024

June 14, 2024

EGIF

0.069

June 28, 2024

July 15, 2024

EGIF

0.069

July 31, 2024

August 15, 2024

EGIF

0.069

August 30, 2024

September 13, 2024

EGIF

0.069

September 30, 2024

October 15, 2024

EGIF

0.069

October 31, 2024

November 15, 2024

EGIF

0.069

November 29, 2024

December 13, 2024

EGIF

0.069

December 31, 2024

January 15, 2025

Commissions, trailing commissions, management and performance fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund and ETF investments. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional. 

For further information: Please contact: Robert Maxwell, Managing Director & CFO, Arrow Capital Management Inc., 416-323-0477, www.arrow-capital.com

