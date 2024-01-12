ARROW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 2024
Jan 12, 2024, 11:12 ET
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/
TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Arrow Capital Management Inc. ("Arrow") today announced that the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund (TSX: RATE) and Exemplar Growth and Income Fund (TSX: EGIF) will pay cash distributions.
Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund are as follows:
|
Ticker
|
Cash Distribution
|
Record Date
|
Distribution Payment
|
RATE
|
0.081
|
January 31, 2024
|
February 15, 2024
|
RATE
|
0.081
|
February 29, 2024
|
March 15, 2024
|
RATE
|
0.081
|
March 28, 2024
|
April 15, 2024
|
RATE
|
0.081
|
April 30, 2024
|
May 15, 2024
|
RATE
|
0.081
|
May 31, 2024
|
June 14, 2024
|
RATE
|
0.081
|
June 28, 2024
|
July 15, 2024
|
RATE
|
0.081
|
July 31, 2024
|
August 15, 2024
|
RATE
|
0.081
|
August 30, 2024
|
September 13, 2024
|
RATE
|
0.081
|
September 30, 2024
|
October 15, 2024
|
RATE
|
0.081
|
October 31, 2024
|
November 15, 2024
|
RATE
|
0.081
|
November 29, 2024
|
December 13, 2024
|
RATE
|
0.081
|
December 31, 2024
|
January 15, 2025
Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Growth and Income Fund are as follows:
|
Ticker
|
Cash Distribution
|
Record Date
|
Distribution Payment
|
EGIF
|
0.069
|
January 31, 2024
|
February 15, 2024
|
EGIF
|
0.069
|
February 29, 2024
|
March 15, 2024
|
EGIF
|
0.069
|
March 28, 2024
|
April 15, 2024
|
EGIF
|
0.069
|
April 30, 2024
|
May 15, 2024
|
EGIF
|
0.069
|
May 31, 2024
|
June 14, 2024
|
EGIF
|
0.069
|
June 28, 2024
|
July 15, 2024
|
EGIF
|
0.069
|
July 31, 2024
|
August 15, 2024
|
EGIF
|
0.069
|
August 30, 2024
|
September 13, 2024
|
EGIF
|
0.069
|
September 30, 2024
|
October 15, 2024
|
EGIF
|
0.069
|
October 31, 2024
|
November 15, 2024
|
EGIF
|
0.069
|
November 29, 2024
|
December 13, 2024
|
EGIF
|
0.069
|
December 31, 2024
|
January 15, 2025
Commissions, trailing commissions, management and performance fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund and ETF investments. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.
SOURCE Arrow Capital Management Inc.
For further information: Please contact: Robert Maxwell, Managing Director & CFO, Arrow Capital Management Inc., 416-323-0477, www.arrow-capital.com
Share this article