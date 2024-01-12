ARROW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 2024

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Arrow Capital Management Inc. ("Arrow") today announced that the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund (TSX: RATE) and Exemplar Growth and Income Fund (TSX: EGIF) will pay cash distributions.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund are as follows:

Ticker Cash Distribution

per Unit ($) Record Date Distribution Payment

Date RATE 0.081 January 31, 2024 February 15, 2024 RATE 0.081 February 29, 2024 March 15, 2024 RATE 0.081 March 28, 2024 April 15, 2024 RATE 0.081 April 30, 2024 May 15, 2024 RATE 0.081 May 31, 2024 June 14, 2024 RATE 0.081 June 28, 2024 July 15, 2024 RATE 0.081 July 31, 2024 August 15, 2024 RATE 0.081 August 30, 2024 September 13, 2024 RATE 0.081 September 30, 2024 October 15, 2024 RATE 0.081 October 31, 2024 November 15, 2024 RATE 0.081 November 29, 2024 December 13, 2024 RATE 0.081 December 31, 2024 January 15, 2025

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Growth and Income Fund are as follows:

Ticker Cash Distribution

per Unit ($) Record Date Distribution Payment

Date EGIF 0.069 January 31, 2024 February 15, 2024 EGIF 0.069 February 29, 2024 March 15, 2024 EGIF 0.069 March 28, 2024 April 15, 2024 EGIF 0.069 April 30, 2024 May 15, 2024 EGIF 0.069 May 31, 2024 June 14, 2024 EGIF 0.069 June 28, 2024 July 15, 2024 EGIF 0.069 July 31, 2024 August 15, 2024 EGIF 0.069 August 30, 2024 September 13, 2024 EGIF 0.069 September 30, 2024 October 15, 2024 EGIF 0.069 October 31, 2024 November 15, 2024 EGIF 0.069 November 29, 2024 December 13, 2024 EGIF 0.069 December 31, 2024 January 15, 2025

Commissions, trailing commissions, management and performance fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund and ETF investments. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

