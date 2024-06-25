ARROW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF MERGERS, DE-LISTING AND NEW LISTING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Arrow Capital Management Inc. ("Arrow") is pleased to announce that it is has completed the previously announced mergers of the below funds on a tax-deferred basis.

The Series ETF shares of Arrow Long/Short Alternative Class have been de-listed and are no longer available for purchase. The Series ETF units of Arrow Long/Short Alternative Fund (TSX: ACAA) have been approved for listing on the TSX Exchange. The Series ETF units of Arrow Long/Short Alternative Fund will be listed on the TSX Exchange and investors will be able to buy and sell Series ETF units of the Fund on the TSX Exchange or another exchange or marketplace where Series ETF units are traded through registered brokers and dealers in the province or territory where the investor resides as of the open of trading on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

The mergers were completed on the basis of one unit was issued for each share outstanding.

About Arrow Capital Management Inc:

Arrow is an employee-owned company, founded in 1999. Arrow's expertise in active portfolio management and manager selection is evident in its strong, diverse platform, which provides clients with access to a global selection of actively managed mutual funds, liquid alternatives funds and ETFs. Arrow is committed to continuously providing investors with access to a wide range of investment solutions. With over 20 years in business, Arrow is well respected as a Canadian alternative investment company.

