TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Université de l'Ontario français (UOF) is pleased to announce the addition of four new professors to the university's growing community: Drs. Hela Zahar, Paulin Mulatris, Stéphane Roche and Léandro Vergara-Camus. Each one of them will lead one of the studies and research hubs associated with the first four honours bachelor degrees approved last October by the Minister of Colleges and Universities.

"We are delighted to welcome these high-level researchers and practitioners who further strengthen our UOF faculty," said Edith Dumont, Interim Co-President and Vice-President, Partnerships, Communities and International Relations, UOF. "Coming from a variety of backgrounds, they each bring their own unique Francophone academic experience in Canada, which speaks to the importance of creating links and partnerships between institutions to enhance access to higher education in French. Their networks also allow them to promote the UOF to Francophones and Francophiles throughout Canada and around the world."

"The studies and research hubs are the academic heart of the Université de l'Ontario français," said Denis Berthiaume, PhD., Interim Co-President and Vice-President, Studies and Research, UOF. "Through these hubs, faculty members will come together to design and implement the institution's innovative curriculum and research programs. The arrival of these heads of our four hubs provides a timely impetus to our preparations for the start of the academic year in September 2021."

Dr. Hela Zahar – Professor and Head of the Studies and Research Hub in Digital Cultures

Previously Professor at the Higher Institute of Multimedia Arts of the University of Tunis and recently Director of the Laval-based hub for higher education in digital arts and creative economy ("Pôle lavallois d'enseignement supérieur en arts numériques et économie créative"), Dr Zahar holds two doctorates: one in Film studies from the University of Tunis/Paris III Sorbonne Nouvelle, and the other in Urban studies from the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS). Her research focuses on visibility, modes of innovation and communication issues in the emergence of digital cultural scenes.

The Honours Bachelor in Digital Cultures Studies explores the connections between contemporary cultures and technologies. The program examines creativity, modes of innovation and the issues and opportunities of the digital age. It is aimed at creative or entrepreneurial people who are interested in new technologies.

Dr. Paulin Mulatris – Professor and Head of the Studies and Research Hub in Human Plurality

Dr. Mulatris was previously Professor and Senior Vice-Dean – Academic Support, and Director of the Inter/Transcultural and Immigration Research Group (GRITI), at Campus Saint-Jean of the University of Alberta in Edmonton. Dr. Mulatris has a multidisciplinary academic background in philosophy, theology, social and economic sciences, as well as leadership in the university setting. He is keenly interested in issues that affect the minority Francophone communities.

The Honours Bachelor in Human Plurality Studies explores the human being and its various social dimensions. It focuses on the challenges and processes of change in contemporary societies, such as migration, intercultural relations, social exclusion, racism, genders and sexualities.

Dr. Stéphane Roche - Professor and Head of the Studies and Research Hub in Urban Environments

Previously Professor of Geomatics at Université Laval in Quebec City, Dr. Roche is both an engineer and geographer. He is interested in the complexity of the spatial organization modes of human societies and the issues raised by the digital transition in Anthropocene urban ecosystems.

The Honours Bachelor in Urban Environment Studies examines the city in all its social and environmental dimensions. It fosters the development of knowledge and skills required to participate in the design, planning and management of cities from a fair and sustainable development perspective.

Dr. Leandro Vergara-Camus - Professor and Head of the Studies and Research Hub in Social Economics and Innovation

Previously a Professor of International Development at the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London, Dr Vergara-Camus is a political scientist and holds a PhD from York University in Toronto. His interests include the political economy of development, critical approaches to social change, sustainable development, the globalization of agriculture and alternative development.

The Honours Bachelor in Social Economics and Innovation Studies explores the link between economics and social change. It fosters the development of knowledge and skills related to entrepreneurship, the management of organizations and human resources, social responsibility, ethical development and the social economy. It is designed for individuals who want to contribute to economic and social innovation.

A small-scale university with a personalized approach

With just months to go before its official opening in September 2021, UOF continues to work diligently to promote the quality of its programs and make itself more widely known. As a small institution, the UOF offers a personalized approach and dedicated professors committed to the success of their students. The UOF curricula combine in-person (health regulations permitting) and distance education, as well as stimulating internships and integrative projects. Through an innovative pedagogical approach focused on learning, experience and discovery, these programs aim to facilitate socio-professional integration in emerging fields.

About Université de l'Ontario français

Université de l'Ontario français is an innovative institution dedicated to the acquisition and application of knowledge in French. Excellence, diversity, inclusion, and collaboration guide UOF in everything it does. It believes in learning and research that embrace multiple disciplines in a spirit of discovery, collaboration, and experimentation. Governed by and for Ontario francophones, UOF offers an education that is resolutely connected to the world and promotes an eco-responsible concept of citizenship.

