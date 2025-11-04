ARRAS MINERALS EXTENDS MINERALIZATION BY MORE THAN 200 METRES ON BEREZSKI CENTRAL TARGET - DRILLS 192 METRES GRADING 0.36 % CUEQ FROM 52m DEPTH

Highlights include:

Tim Barry, CEO of Arras Minerals, commented: "Our confidence in the Berezski Central target continues to strengthen with each round of drilling. We are steadily expanding beyond the known zones of mineralization, and results to date have outlined broad, near-surface intervals of copper-gold mineralization over an area now measuring roughly 600 metres by 500 metres. Our goal is to focus on continuing to grow this footprint and unlocking the full potential of the Berezski Trend.

Encouragingly, in drill-hole EL25018, in addition to defining wide zones of copper-gold mineralization from shallow depths and extending the mineralization more than 200 metres north, we've also identified a potential new zone of gold mineralization at depth, which could represent an additional system altogether.

Drill hole EL25020, located 100 metres northwest of hole EL24001 intersected multiple zones of mineralization throughout its length, including a broad 314-metre interval grading 0.30% CuEq. These results, combined with the presence of several porphyritic intrusions, continue to point to a robust and dynamic mineral system at Berezski Central.

We've also just completed a top-of-bedrock drill program across the Berezski Central and Berezski East targets, we'll soon have valuable new data to assess how these areas are related, and to evaluate the potential for a much larger, district-scale porphyry system at the heart of the Berezski Trend."

Results from this news release include:

Hole_ID Intersection Interval Au Cu Ag Mo CuEq AuEq From (m) To (m) (m) (g/t) ( %) (g/t) ppm ( %) (g/t) EL25018 52.0 244.0 192.0 0.19 0.13 0.79 62.4 0.36 0.32 Including 52.0 156.0 104.0 0.25 0.16 0.96 96.1 0.49 0.42 Including 76.0 152.0 76.0 0.28 0.17 1.02 92.2 0.53 0.46 Including 104.0 152.0 48.0 0.32 0.18 1.12 109.8 0.60 0.52 and 564.6 574.0 9.4 0.51 0.01 0.23 0.7 0.55 0.47 EL25020 0.00 771.5 771.5 0.09 0.06 0.32 27.4 0.18 0.15 Including 237.0 245.0 8.0 0.18 0.07 0.27 7.7 0.26 0.22 Including 260.0 270.0 10.0 0.14 0.02 0.19 6.2 0.18 0.15 Including 358.1 672.0 313.9 0.14 0.12 0.43 48.4 0.30 0.26 Including 358.1 414.0 55.9 0.21 0.13 0.39 60.3 0.38 0.33 Including 475.0 604.0 129.0 0.16 0.16 0.48 58.2 0.35 0.30 Including 644.0 652.0 8.0 0.21 0.19 0.61 99.7 0.47 0.40 Table 1. Summary results from holes EL25018 and EL25020

Table 2. Drill-hole locations

Hole_ID Coordinates (UTM) Azimuth Dip Hole Depth (m) Easting Northing RL EL25018 506049 5713602 239 298 -65 608.0 EL25020 506189 5713408 236 298 -65 771.5

Hole EL25018: Located 300m northwest of hole EL24001 and designed to explore the northern continuation of the Berezski Central zone. The hole was collared in fine-medium grained andesites, before passing into medium grained diorites. Within this diorite unit, a series of porphyritic feldspar andesite dykes have been emplaced. The hole was extended to 608m depth to fully explore these units to learn more about their extents and orientation. It was noted that the diorites contained numerous xenoliths of monzonites that suggest that this hole has intersected a more dynamic part of the porphyry system showing multiple intrusive phases and that the diorites and andesites are the host, not the source of the porphyry style mineralization at Berezski Central.

Alteration was dominated by moderate phyllic, overprinted by weak argillic, and zones of minor propylitic alteration. Mineralization mostly occurred as pyrite in veins, dissemination and in patches. Minor quartz veining was observed, as well as chalcopyrite patches, with minor molybdenite on fractures in fault zones. At 565m depth, the hole hit a highly silicified zone, with up to 10% pyrite and minor chalcopyrite, that returned high-gold values. The company thinks that this could be the root of a gold-dominant system and will endeavor to explore this area with follow-up drilling once the results from the KGK drilling have been received.

Hole EL25020: This hole is located 100m to the northeast of hole EL24001. The hole was collared in highly altered diorites, with intense argillic alteration at the top of the hole, transitioning into propylitic and phyllic altered diorites with local argillic overprinting along fault and fracture zones. The hole intersected several post-mineral andesite dykes with weak magnetite, chlorite alteration. The hole was terminated at 771.5m depth, where the hole intersected the porphyritic feldspar andesites that had been intersected in hole EL25018, further helping the company define this unit. At the top of the hole alteration is dominated by moderate phyllic alteration. At depth we see alternating zones of strong silicification, phyllic, and propylitic assemblages.

Mineralization consists of disseminated Pyrite, ranging from 1-3% locally, with zones of disseminated Chalcopyrite, Molybdenite, Sphalerite and Galena are also observed in fractures and in veins. At depth, in the diorites, we see chalcopyrite and molybdenite on around fractures and in halos around veins. We also see several narrow zones of C-type pyrite-chalcopyrite veins were observed, that are typically located in the intermediate to upper part of a porphyry system, normally peripheral to the high-grade core. The company believes that mineralization has been offset by a previously unrecognized east-west striking fault that appears to have shifted the copper-gold mineralization to the west.

Exploration Update

Magnetotellurics ("MT") and gravity surveys have been successfully completed at the Elemes project. An additional 102 stations were added to extend coverage over the 2.5 x 1.5-kilometre arsenic-in-soil geochemical anomaly that defines the Novii target. Final survey data is expected to be delivered this month. The company has engaged a third-party contractor in the United States, to process and interpret the results. The MT and gravity data are expected to provide critical vectors toward the core of the porphyry systems identified at Elemes (Berezski and Aimandai trends), while also enhancing the company's ability to define additional porphyry targets believed to lie beneath post-mineral cover.

Elemes top of bedrock drill program: the preliminary data from the gravity survey suggested that the Berezski Central and East deposits may be part of much larger system. However, the minimal outcrop exposure in the area has made geological mapping challenging, and in October, a 64-holes, totaling 1,663-metres, base of till/top-of-bedrock drilling program was completed over these targets.

The program was designed to rapidly evaluate geology and mineralization beneath shallow cover (typically 10-20m, but up to 50m at Berezski East) over this area. Initial observations have identified multiple intrusive rocks, extensive argillic alteration and disseminated pyrite and potentially zones of supergene copper mineralization, all of which are encouraging indicators of porphyry mineralization and may suggest a connection between the Berezski Central and Berezski East systems. All samples have been submitted to ALS Chemex for analysis, with results expected from late November to early December.

Elemes Phase II Drill Program: Since June, Arras Minerals has been advancing its 20,000-metre Phase II diamond drill program at the Elemes project. Two drill rigs are currently testing the highly prospective Berezski Trend, following up on the strong results from the 2024 campaign. To date, approximately 8,000 metres have been completed. In parallel, the Company has finalized Magnetotellurics ("MT") and gravity surveys across key sections of the Berezski and Aimandai Trends to refine and guide future targeting and completed a 64-hole, 1,663-metre top-of-bedrock drilling program. Diamond drilling is expected to continue through the remainder of 2025 and into 2026, with results anticipated to drive the next phase of exploration and discovery.

Elemes Project Overview: The Elemes Project comprises two exploration licenses covering 531 square kilometres in northeast Kazakhstan, located approximately 13 km southwest of Ekibastuz and just 20 km from Arras's operational base. The project benefits from exceptional infrastructure, with a paved highway crossing the licence, and access to 1100 KVA power lines, heavy rail, and other utilities within a 15 km radius.

Situated within the prolific Bozshakol-Chingiz metallogenic belt, Elemes lies near significant regional deposits, including the Beskauga porphyry copper-gold-silver deposit (~80 km east) and KAZ Minerals' Bozshakol copper-gold mine (~60 km northwest), which reported mined grades in Q1 2025 of 0.37% Copper and 0.20 g/t gold.1

Geologically, the property is underlain by interbedded intermediate volcanic and sedimentary rocks intruded by multiple phases of diorite and monzodiorite porphyry. Copper-gold mineralization occurs in sheeted and stockwork quartz-chalcopyrite veins associated with these intrusions. In addition, high-grade low-sulphidation epithermal veins have been mapped on the property, representing a secondary exploration target.

Property-wide soil sampling programs in 2022 and 2023 defined two extensive Cu-Mo-As geochemical anomalies: the Berezski and Aimandai Trends, both considered priority targets for follow-up exploration drilling. Initial drilling on the Berezski Trend in late 2024 returned high-grade porphyry/epithermal copper and gold mineralization.

Qualified Person: The scientific and technical disclosure for this news release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Matthew Booth, Vice President of Exploration, of Arras Minerals Corp., a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Booth has reviewed and approved this release. Mr. Booth has over 20 years of mineral exploration experience and is a Qualified Person member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists (CPG 12044).

About Arras Minerals Corp: Arras is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in northeastern Kazakhstan, including the Elemes copper-gold porphyry project. The Company has established one of the largest land packages in the country prospective for copper and gold. In December 2023, the Company entered into a strategic alliance with Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") in which Teck may sole fund a US$5 million generative exploration program over a portion of the Arras license package in 2024-2025. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX-V under the trading symbol "ARK" and on the OTCQB under the trading symbol "ARRKF".

