ARRAS MINERALS DRILLS 276 METERS GRADING 0.58% CUEQ INCLUDING 104 METRES GRADING 1.14% CUEQ STARTING AT SURFACE ON BEREZSKI NORTH TARGET & ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

EL25016: 276m of mineralization grading 0.58 % copper-equivalent ("CuEq") (0.21% Cu and 0.32 g/t Au), starting at surface; including: 104m grading 1.14% CuEq (0.46 % Cu, 0.63 g/t Au) starting from surface 52m grading 1.64% CuEq (0.72 % Cu and 0.86 g/t Au) starting at 48m depth

Tim Barry, CEO of Arras Minerals, commented: "The results from Hole EL25016 located approximately 300 metres southeast of Hole EL24005 intersected thick zones of high-grade copper-gold mineralization from surface. Interestingly, this hole shows very good grades and widths right from surface outside of the breccia zone that carried much of the higher-grade intercepts in the earlier two holes, EL 24005 and EL25014A. This is a positive outcome for this most recent drill hole and for future follow-up targeting." He went on to add, "While we still need to further trace the origin of the high-grade breccia zone at Berezski North, we have now defined a 600 metre NW-SE trending zone at Berezski North that remains open in the northwest and southeast directions and at depth."

Results from this news release include:

Table 1. Summary results from holes EL25016

Hole_ID Intersection Interval Au Cu Ag Mo CuEq AuEq From (m) To (m) (m) (g/t) ( %) (g/t) ppm ( %) (g/t) EL25016 0.0 276.0 276.0 0.32 0.21 3.7 2.0 0.58 0.50 Including 0.0 158.0 158.0 0.48 0.33 6.0 2.8 0.93 0.80 including 0.0 104.0 104.0 0.63 0.46 4.2 3.5 1.14 0.97 including 48.0 100.0 52.0 0.86 0.72 6.2 5.0 1.64 1.41

Notes: For copper and gold equivalent calculations the following metal process were used: US$3.75/lb. Copper, US$3,000/oz Gold, US$35/oz Silver, US$30/lb Molybdenum, and metallurgical recoveries were assumed to be 90%. All intervals are presented as core lengths as the true thicknesses of mineralization is currently unknown.

Table 2. Drill-hole locations

Hole_ID Coordinates (UTM) Azimuth Dip Hole Depth

(m) Easting Northing RL EL25016 508114.2 5717557 236 050 -70 30

Hole EL25016: Drillhole EL25016 was drilled approximately 300m to the southeast of drill-hole EL24005 and was designed to test the extent of the hydrothermal breccias and associated mineralization. The hole was collared in highly weathered andesites from surface to 29m depth. From 29 metres to 124.5 metres, the andesites were intensely altered, fractured, and showing strong argillic alteration overprinting an earlier phyllic phase characterised by sericite-altered D-type veins. At 124.5 metres, the lithology changes into diorites containing xenoliths of monzonites, gabbros, and andesites. Alteration in this zone changes to strong inner propylitic with a weak argillic overprint along fractures.

Mineralization is most intense in the upper part of the drill hole. From 30 to 90 metres, mineralization consists of patches and disseminations of pyrite, chalcopyrite, and enargite, and at 123.4 metres, the hole intersected a fault zone where mineralization changed, becomes weaker and consisting predominantly of disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite with occasional quartz-sulphide veins.

Overall, the drill hole continues to show that the is a vertically zoned hydrothermal system at Berezski North. In the upper part of the drill-hole, argillic-altered volcanics host high-grade copper mineralization dominated by chalcopyrite with enargite, while the deeper part of the hole are dominated by disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite, and may represent a different part of a porphyry system that was intersected by drill-hole EL24005.

Notes: For copper and gold equivalent calculations the following metal process were used: US$3.75/lb. Copper, US$3,000/oz Gold, US$35/oz Silver, US$30/lb Molybdenum, and metallurgical recoveries were assumed to be 90%. All intervals are presented as core lengths as the true thicknesses of mineralization is currently unknown. Copper Equivalent values from results reported prior to August 2025 have been amended using updated metal prices and recoveries outlined above.

Elemes Phase II Drill Program: Since late June, Arras has been advancing its 20,000-metre Phase II diamond drill program at Elemes. Two rigs are actively testing the highly prospective Berezski Trend, building on the success of the 2024 campaign. To date, nine holes have been completed, with assays pending for several. In parallel, the Company is carrying out Magnetotellurics ("MT") and gravity surveys across key sections of the Berezski and Aimandai Trends, which will guide and refine future targeting. Drilling is scheduled to continue through to the end of the year and continue into 2026.

Elemes Project Overview: The Elemes Project comprises two exploration licenses covering 531 square kilometres in northeast Kazakhstan, located approximately 13 km southwest of Ekibastuz and just 20 km from Arras's operational base. The project benefits from exceptional infrastructure, with a paved highway crossing the licence, and access to 1100 KVA power lines, heavy rail, and other utilities within a 15 km radius.

Situated within the prolific Bozshakol-Chingiz metallogenic belt, Elemes lies near significant regional deposits, including the Beskauga porphyry copper-gold-silver deposit (~80 km east) and KAZ Minerals' Bozshakol mine (~60 km northwest)1.

Geologically, the property is underlain by interbedded intermediate volcanic and sedimentary rocks intruded by multiple phases of diorite and monzodiorite porphyry. Copper-gold mineralization occurs in sheeted and stockwork quartz-chalcopyrite veins associated with these intrusions. In addition, high-grade low-sulphidation epithermal veins have been mapped on the property, representing a secondary exploration target.

Property-wide soil sampling programs in 2022 and 2023 defined two extensive Cu-Mo-As geochemical anomalies: the Berezski and Aimandai Trends, both considered priority targets for follow-up exploration drilling. Initial drilling on the Berezski Trend in late 2024 returned high-grade porphyry/epithermal copper and gold mineralization.

Changes to Board of Directors

Effective today, Mr. Christian Milau has stepped down from the Board of Directors in order to meet new commitments he has taken on in his new role as President of Eldorado Gold Corporation commencing later this month. Replacing Mr. Milau, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Scott Heffernan to the Board of Directors.

Brian Edgar, Chairman of Arras Minerals commented, "We would like to thank Christian for the guidance and support he has given to the Arras Board during his tenure and we wish him tremendous success with his new appointment." He went on to say, "We are very pleased that Scott has agreed to join the Board and know that his strong geological and technical experience globally will be a very timely addition to the Company as we continue to advance with our many opportunities across our project portfolio in Kazakhstan."

About Scott Heffernan

Mr. Heffernan is a registered professional geologist with over 25 years of international mineral exploration, corporate strategy, M&A and leadership experience. He was a founder and EVP Exploration of Equinox Gold Corp., playing an integral role in the company's growth from a single-asset developer to a multi-asset senior gold producer, and leading the company's exploration strategy at multiple mines in four countries. During that time, he also served as Director of Solaris Resources Inc., a copper-focused development company that was spun-out from Equinox Gold, and as a Director of New Dimension Resources Ltd. Prior to Equinox Gold, Mr. Heffernan was VP Exploration of True Gold Mining Inc., a single-asset developer turned producer, until it was acquired by Endeavour Mining Plc in April 2016, and was VP Exploration for Wealth Minerals Ltd. Before taking on executive leadership roles, he worked with Equity Exploration Ltd., a Vancouver-based consulting and contracting firm specializing in turn-key geological project management. Mr. Heffernan received his B.Sc. (Geology) from the University of Alberta and completed his M.Sc. (Geological Sciences) with the Mineral Deposit Research Unit (MDRU) at the University of British Columbia.

Stock Option Grant

The Company's Board of Directors has authorized, pursuant to its Equity Incentive Plan, the grant of 300,000 stock options ("Options") to certain directors, effective prior to the start of trading on September 8, 2025 ("Grant Date"). Each Option entitles the grantee to purchase one common share (each, a "Share") in the capital of the Company. The Options were awarded at an exercise price of C$0.82 per Share for a five-year term. The Options vest over 3 years, with 1/3 of the Option vesting immediately, 1/3 vesting on September 8, 2026 and 1/3 vesting on September 8, 2027.

Qualified Person: The scientific and technical disclosure for this news release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Matthew Booth, Vice President of Exploration, of Arras Minerals Corp., a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Booth has reviewed and approved this release. Mr. Booth has over 20 years of mineral exploration experience and is a Qualified Person member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists (CPG 12044).

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim Barry"

Tim Barry, MAusIMM CP(Geo)

Chief Executive Officer and Director

About Arras Minerals Corp: Arras is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in northeastern Kazakhstan, including the Elemes copper-gold porphyry project. The Company has established one of the largest land packages in the country prospective for copper and gold. In December 2023, the Company entered into a strategic alliance with Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") in which Teck may sole fund a US$5 million generative exploration program over a portion of the Arras license package in 2024-2025. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX-V under the trading symbol "ARK" and on the OTCQB under the trading symbol "ARRKF".

Technical Disclaimer

The Company is aware of historical drilling on the Elemes property, with approximately 30 holes reportedly completed by a previous operator in 2007–2008. Efforts to validate this information have been unsuccessful, as the available data is incomplete and lacks critical details on drill hole locations, downhole surveys, assays, and geological records.

Field inspections revealed significant discrepancies, often tens to hundreds of meters between reported coordinates and the physical locations of unidentified drill collars observed on site.

Given these limitations, the Company has determined that the historical data cannot be relied upon for resource estimation or technical interpretation. Nonetheless, the results suggest that past drilling encountered copper and gold mineralization related with a porphyry–epithermal system.

The Company has not disclosed mineral resources in respect of any of its projects. All disclosure regarding the Company's projects including, without limitation, the Bozshakol copper project owned/operated by Kaz Minerals plc and the Nurkagan project owned/operated by Kazakhmys has been derived from third party sources which the Company's management believes to be reliable in light of the circumstances. Readers are cautioned that the Company has no interest in any of such projects, has not independently verified any data or information with respect to such projects, and such information may be prepared and presented on the basis of different standards than that set out in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Project ("NI 43-101") or standards to which the reader may be accustomed.

There is no guarantee that the information presented with respect to such projects will be comparable to values calculated in accordance with NI 43-101. Information contained herein with respect to any other projects is not indicative or representative of the results that may be obtained by the Company in respect of its projects. Readers are expressly cautioned not to assume any correlation between information presented herein with respect to such other projects and the Company's projects. We assume no responsibility for any information contained herein in respect of any such other projects.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors concerning estimates of Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Resources: References contained in this press release uses the terms "measured resources", "indicated resources", and "inferred resources" which are defined in, and required to be disclosed by, NI43-101. The Company advises U.S. investors that these terms are not recognized by the SEC. The estimation of measured, indicated and inferred resources involves greater uncertainty as to their existence and economic feasibility than the estimation of proven and probable reserves. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that measured and indicated mineral resources will be converted into reserves. The estimation of inferred resources involves far greater uncertainty as to their existence and economic viability than the estimation of other categories of resources. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that estimates of inferred mineral resources exist, are economically minable, or will be upgraded into measured or indicated mineral resources. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations, however the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures. Accordingly, the information contained in this press release may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies that are not subject NI 43-101.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and Arras' future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Exchange Act, and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding plans and expectations of the exploration program Arras is in the process of undertaking. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about Arras' exploration projects, the industry in which Arras operates and the beliefs and assumptions of Arras' management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "continues," "may," variations of such words, and similar expressions and references to future periods, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control, including undertaking further exploration activities, the results of such exploration activities and that such results support continued exploration activities, unexpected variations in ore grade, types and metallurgy, volatility and level of commodity prices, the availability of sufficient future financing, and other matters discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Management Discussion and Analysis filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR on February 27, 2025. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

