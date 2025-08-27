ARRAS MINERALS DRILLS 154 METERS GRADING 1.09% CUEQ INCLUDING 118 METERS GRADING 1.38% CUEQ ON BEREZSKI NORTH TARGET

EL25014A: 154m of mineralization grading 1.09 % copper-equivalent ("CuEq") (0.29% Cu and 0.72 g/t Au), starting at 130m depth; including: 118m grading 1.38% CuEq (0.36% Cu and 0.91 g/t Au) starting at 130m depth 24m grading 2.32% CuEq (0.42% Cu, 1.73 g/t Au) starting at 144m depth



("CuEq") (0.29% Cu and 0.72 g/t Au), starting at depth; including: Results confirm the presence of a large, well-developed hydrothermal system along the Berezski 8.8 kilometre Berezski Trend.

Tim Barry, CEO of Arras Minerals, commented: "Hole EL25014A underscores the quality of copper and gold mineralization at the Berezski North Target and continues to confirm the scale of the mineralized system we are drilling into. This hole was collared approximately 300m northwest of Hole EL24005 which reported 547m @ 0.70% CuEq starting from 14m and announced in our February 11, 2025 news release. Hole El25016 as outlined in Figure 2 is collared approximately 300m to the SE of Hole El25014A and once assay results are available for this hole, we will then review next steps for the Berezski North target. He continued, "This result builds on our recent announcement of 578 meters at 0.42% CuEq from the Berezski Central Target, located approximately 5 kilometres to the south. Together, these intercepts highlight the district-scale potential of the Elemes Project. With only a small portion of our Phase II drilling completed along the 8.8-kilometre copper-in-soil anomaly that defines the Berezski Trend, we believe there remains substantial upside yet to be tested. The presence of thick mineralized intercepts often starting at surface and with broad zones exceeding 0.8% CuEq at Berezski North is particularly encouraging. We're excited to build on this momentum as we advance what we view as one of the most compelling copper-gold exploration opportunities in Kazakhstan."

Results from this news release include:

Table 1. Summary results from holes EL25014A and EL25015

Hole_ID Intersection Interval Au Cu Ag Mo CuEq AuEq From (m) To (m) (m) (g/t) ( %) (g/t) ppm ( %) (g/t) EL25014A 130.0 284.0 154.0 0.72 0.29 3.43 53.5 1.09 0.94 Including 130.0 248.0 118.0 0.91 0.36 4.41 68.7 1.38 1.18 including 144.0 168.0 24.0 1.73 0.42 4.70 89.3 2.32 1.99 EL25015 191.9 197.0 5.1 0.10 0.01 1.08 1.0 0.13 0.11

Notes: For copper and gold equivalent calculations the following metal process were used: US$3.75/lb. Copper, US$3,000/oz Gold, US$35/oz Silver, US$30/lb Molybdenum, and metallurgical recoveries were assumed to be 90%. True thickness/widths of mineralization are unknown.

Table 2. Drill-hole locations

Hole_ID Coordinates (UTM) Azimuth Dip Hole Depth (m) Easting Northing RL EL25014 508114.2 5717557 236 050 -70 30 EL25014A 508123 5717561 236 050 -70 334.7 EL25015 508693 5718465 236 270 -60 499.5

A summary of each hole is outlined below:

Hole EL25014A: The first attempt of hole EL25014 was abandoned at 30m when drilling intersected a highly weathered fault zone. A second version of the hole, EL25014A, was successfully completed, collared 10m to the northeast of the original hole. Hole EL25014A was designed to test the westward extension and structural controls of the hydrothermal breccia pipe that hosts the copper-gold mineralization previously encountered in Hole EL24005. Collared 300m northwest of EL24005, Hole EL25014A intersected weak to moderate propylitically altered diorite to 147m before entering a hydrothermal diorite-andesite breccia between 147m to 284m, cemented by a tourmaline–pyrite matrix with ± chalcopyrite and overprinted by strong argillic alteration. Below the breccia, drilling passed into a strongly propylitically altered andesite, which continued to the end of hole at 334.7m.

Mineralization from surface to 130m consisted mainly of disseminated pyrite with rare pyrite-chalcopyrite patches. Between 130m and 284m, mostly within the breccia, sulfide content increased significantly, with strong pyrite-chalcopyrite mineralization observed throughout.

Hole EL25015: Hole EL25015 was located 1 kilometre to the north of the Berezski North target and drilled to test a copper-molybdenum soil anomaly associated with a magnetic low feature within the 8.8 kilometre Berezski Trend. The hole intersected a sequence of propyllitically altered andesites, crosscut by several diorite dykes before the hole intersected a large weak to moderate propylitically altered diorite body at 228m to the end of the hole at 499.5m. Weak mineralization is hosted along localized quartz–sericite–pyrite alteration zones with associated minor quartz veins.

Elemes Phase II Drill Program: Since late June, Arras has been advancing its 20,000-metre Phase II diamond drill program at Elemes. Two rigs are actively testing the highly prospective Berezski Trend, building on the success of the 2024 campaign. To date, eight holes have been completed, with assays pending for several. In parallel, the Company is carrying out Magnetotellurics ("MT") and gravity surveys across key sections of the Berezski and Aimandai Trends, which will guide and refine future targeting. Drilling is scheduled to continue through to the end of the year and continuing into 2026.

Elemes Project Overview: The Elemes Project comprises two exploration licenses covering 531 square kilometres in northeast Kazakhstan, located approximately 13 km southwest of Ekibastuz and just 20 km from Arras's operational base. The project benefits from exceptional infrastructure, with a paved highway crossing the licence, and access to 1100 KVA power lines, heavy rail, and other utilities within a 15 km radius.

Situated within the prolific Bozshakol-Chingiz metallogenic belt, Elemes lies near significant regional deposits, including the Beskauga porphyry copper-gold-silver deposit (~80 km east) and KAZ Minerals' Bozshakol mine (~60 km northwest)1.

Geologically, the property is underlain by interbedded intermediate volcanic and sedimentary rocks intruded by multiple phases of diorite and monzodiorite porphyry. Copper-gold mineralization occurs in sheeted and stockwork quartz-chalcopyrite veins associated with these intrusions. In addition, high-grade low-sulphidation epithermal veins have been mapped on the property, representing a secondary exploration target.

Property-wide soil sampling programs in 2022 and 2023 defined two extensive Cu-Mo-As geochemical anomalies: the Berezski and Aimandai Trends, both considered priority targets for follow-up exploration drilling. Initial drilling on the Berezski Trend in late 2024 returned high-grade porphyry/epithermal copper and gold mineralization.

References

1Bozshakol 2024 Report

https://www.kazminerals.com/media/23240/q4-2024-production-report_final.pdf

Qualified Person: The scientific and technical disclosure for this news release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Matthew Booth, Vice President of Exploration, of Arras Minerals Corp., a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Booth has reviewed and approved the release. Mr. Booth has over 20 years of mineral exploration experience and is a Qualified Person member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists (CPG 12044).

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim Barry"

Tim Barry, MAusIMM CP(Geo)

Chief Executive Officer and Director

About Arras Minerals Corp: Arras is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in northeastern Kazakhstan, including the Elemes copper-gold porphyry project. The Company has established one of the largest land packages in the country prospective for copper and gold. In December 2023, the Company entered into a strategic alliance with Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") in which Teck may sole fund a US$5 million generative exploration program over a portion of the Arras license package in 2024-2025. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX-V under the trading symbol "ARK" and on the OTCQB under the trading symbol "ARRKF".

SOURCE Arras Minerals Corp.

INVESTOR RELATIONS: +1 604 687 5800, [email protected]

