ARRAS MINERALS DRILLS 457.5 METERS GRADING 0.63 g/t AUEQ (THAT INCLUDES 231.0m GRADING 0.98 g/t AUEQ) FROM SURFACE ON BEREZSKI EAST TARGET

EL25019: 457.50m of mineralization grading 0.63 g/t gold-equivalent ("AuEq") (0.61 g/t Au and 0.10% Cu), starting at surface; including: 231.0m grading 0.98 g/t AuEq (0.97 g/t Au, 0.13% Cu) starting from surface 91m grading 1.77 g/t AuEq (1.79 g/t Au, 0.19% Cu) starting at 88m depth





("AuEq") (0.61 g/t Au and 0.10% Cu), starting at surface; including: EL25017: 37.0m of mineralization grading 0.13 g/t gold-equivalent ("AuEq") (0.11 g/t Au and 0.02% Cu) 9.5m of mineralization grading 0.55 g/t AuEq (0.48 g/t Au, 0.08% Cu)

("AuEq") (0.11 g/t Au and 0.02% Cu)

Tim Barry, CEO of Arras Minerals, commented: " Drillhole EL25019 has delivered an exceptional high-grade gold-copper intercept from surface, confirming Berezski East's strong potential to host broad zones of high-grade mineralization. Broad zones of potassic alteration and the presence of copper minerals such as bornite and chalcopyrite suggests this target may form part of a larger porphyry system -- a highly encouraging development. When we look at the area between Berezski Central and Berezski East, we continue to see the potential for continuity and scale. Additional holes are being planned at Berezski East, and we already have a focus at Berezski Central with one dedicated drill rig currently operating there."

Results from this news release include:

Hole_ID Intersection Interval Au Cu Ag Mo CuEq AuEq From (m) To (m) (m) (g/t) ( %) (g/t) ppm ( %) (g/t) EL25017 91.00 128.00 37.00 0.11 0.02 0.71 1.64 0.15 0.13 Including 161.00 171.00 10.00 0.09 0.01 0.80 0.84 0.12 0.10 Including 193.00 202.50 9.50 0.48 0.08 4.82 2.86 0.65 0.55 Including 238.00 250.50 12.50 0.10 0.08 0.96 4.87 0.20 0.17 EL25019 0.00 457.50 457.50 0.61 0.10 0.48 2.69 0.74 0.63 Includes 0.00 231.00 231.00 0.97 0.13 0.53 2.19 1.14 0.98 Including 88.00 179.00 91.00 1.79 0.19 0.70 2.83 2.06 1.77 Including 325.50 373.00 47.50 0.60 0.12 0.66 2.47 0.76 0.65 Including 435.00 450.50 15.50 0.45 0.14 0.72 3.83 0.61 0.53 Table 1. Summary results from holes EL25017 and EL25019

Notes: For copper and gold equivalent calculations the following metal process were used: US$3.75/lb. Copper, US$3,000/oz Gold, US$35/oz Silver, US$30/lb Molybdenum, and metallurgical recoveries were assumed to be 90%. All intervals are presented as core lengths as the true thicknesses of mineralization is currently unknown.

Hole_ID Coordinates (UTM) Azimuth Dip Hole Depth (m) Easting Northing RL EL25017 506682 5714955 230 115 -70 250.50 EL25019 507102 5713005 246 120 -65 457.50 Table 2. Drill-hole locations

Hole EL25017 was designed to follow-up on mineralization intersected in hole EL25013 (192m grading 0.18 g/t AuEq), that targets a prominent copper-in-soil anomaly located 1.7 kilometers north of the Berezski Central target. The hole was collared in fine to medium grained andesite breccias. At 105.7m depth, the hole passed into andesites to the end of the drill-hole at 250.5m depth. Alteration is dominated by argillic overprinting earlier propylitic and phyllic alteration. Mineralization is characterized by disseminated pyrite (0.5–3%, locally up to 5%), with minor zones of pyrite D-type veins.

The character and intensity of the mineralization intersected in hole EL25013 and EL25017 appear to represent the distal part of a porphyry Cu-Au system. Company geologists are reviewing the data collected in this area to determine if mineralization is related to the Berezski Central system located 1.7km to the south.

Hole EL25019 was drilled approximately 250m north from EL24004 (86.8m grading 0.97 g/t AuEq) on the Berezski East Target. The hole intersected 457.7m of fine-grained grey-greenish-grey diorites. Alteration was dominated by potassic alteration with alternating intensity of K-feldspar and biotite down the hole.

Mineralization consists of disseminated and patchy pyrite with minor zones of bornite and chalcopyrite mineralization. Several intense zones of hematite-magnetite and k-feldspar-quartz veins were intersected with associated pyrite, chalcopyrite and bornite.

Earlier this year, drill results from Berezski East confirmed broad zones of gold mineralization, thought to be related to a robust epithermal gold system. The discovery of copper sulfides (chalcopyrite and bornite) and broad zones of potassic alteration in hole EL25019 has highlighted a new style of mineralization, indicating that Berezski East may be situated on the margin of a larger porphyry Cu-Au system. To further advance this target, the company has undertaken detailed MT and gravity surveys and will commence a high-density top-of-bedrock drill program in the coming weeks. Preliminary results from the gravity survey have been partially received and the results from the MT survey are expected in November. This program is designed to provide critical information on the geometry and scale of the system and to guide the next phase of exploration of this target.

Exploration Update

At the Novii target, which is located 4.4 km southwest of Berezski Central, Arras has completed three drill-holes totalling 1000m, focusing on a 2.5 x 1.5-kilometre area defined by strong arsenic-in-soil anomalies and hematite-filled fractures (see Figure 5). The program intersected layers of volcanic and limestone rocks. Notably, hole NOV25001 encountered zones of massive sulphide mineralization within faults and fractures, while hole NOV25003, targeting the southern continuation of the magnetic low associated with mineralization at Berezski Central, intersected brecciated andesites and diorites beneath the volcanic cover containing porphyry-style mineralization, including B-type quartz-molybdenite veins and finely disseminated chalcopyrite. Assays are pending and expected next month.

Due to the discovery of porphyry-style mineralization in hole NOV25003, the gravity and MT surveys have been expanded by an additional 102 stations to cover this new target area (Novii). The field work for this survey will continue to the end of October.

The company has also received preliminary results from the gravity survey conducted over the Berezski Central and Berezski East targets, and the findings are highly encouraging. The data (see Figure 2) reveals a pronounced gravity low coincident with the copper-gold mineralization at Berezski Central. A second gravity low has been identified immediately northeast of hole EL25019, supporting the company's interpretation that the copper-gold mineralization and potassic alteration intersected indicates that this hole cold be proximal to the core of a mineralized porphyry system, in contrast to the lower-temperature, gold-only mineralization encountered in hole EL24004.



Elemes Phase II Drill Program: Since late June, Arras has been advancing its 20,000-metre Phase II diamond drill program at Elemes. Two rigs are actively testing the highly prospective Berezski Trend, building on the success of the 2024 campaign. To date, sixteen holes totaling more than 6,000m, have been drilled. In parallel, the Company is carrying out Magnetotellurics ("MT") and gravity surveys across key sections of the Berezski and Aimandai Trends, which will guide and refine future targeting. Drilling is scheduled to continue through to the end of the year and continue into 2026.

Elemes Project Overview: The Elemes Project comprises two exploration licenses covering 531 square kilometres in northeast Kazakhstan, located approximately 13 km southwest of Ekibastuz and just 20 km from Arras's operational base. The project benefits from exceptional infrastructure, with a paved highway crossing the licence, and access to 1100 KVA power lines, heavy rail, and other utilities within a 15 km radius.

Situated within the prolific Bozshakol-Chingiz metallogenic belt, Elemes lies near significant regional deposits, including the Beskauga porphyry copper-gold-silver deposit (~80 km east) and KAZ Minerals' Bozshakol mine (~60 km northwest)1.

Geologically, the property is underlain by interbedded intermediate volcanic and sedimentary rocks intruded by multiple phases of diorite and monzodiorite porphyry. Copper-gold mineralization occurs in sheeted and stockwork quartz-chalcopyrite veins associated with these intrusions. In addition, high-grade low-sulphidation epithermal veins have been mapped on the property, representing a secondary exploration target.

Property-wide soil sampling programs in 2022 and 2023 defined two extensive Cu-Mo-As geochemical anomalies: the Berezski and Aimandai Trends, both considered priority targets for follow-up exploration drilling. Initial drilling on the Berezski Trend in late 2024 returned high-grade porphyry/epithermal copper and gold mineralization.

References

1Bozshakol 2024 Report

https://www.kazminerals.com/media/23240/q4-2024-production-report_final.pdf

Qualified Person: The scientific and technical disclosure for this news release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Matthew Booth, Vice President of Exploration, of Arras Minerals Corp., a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Booth has reviewed and approved this release. Mr. Booth has over 20 years of mineral exploration experience and is a Qualified Person member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists (CPG 12044).

About Arras Minerals Corp: Arras is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in northeastern Kazakhstan, including the Elemes copper-gold porphyry project. The Company has established one of the largest land packages in the country prospective for copper and gold. In December 2023, the Company entered into a strategic alliance with Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") in which Teck may sole fund a US$5 million generative exploration program over a portion of the Arras license package in 2024-2025. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX-V under the trading symbol "ARK" and on the OTCQB under the trading symbol "ARRKF".

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors concerning estimates of Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Resources: References contained in this press release uses the terms "measured resources", "indicated resources", and "inferred resources" which are defined in, and required to be disclosed by, NI43-101. The Company advises U.S. investors that these terms are not recognized by the SEC. The estimation of measured, indicated and inferred resources involves greater uncertainty as to their existence and economic feasibility than the estimation of proven and probable reserves. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that measured and indicated mineral resources will be converted into reserves. The estimation of inferred resources involves far greater uncertainty as to their existence and economic viability than the estimation of other categories of resources. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that estimates of inferred mineral resources exist, are economically minable, or will be upgraded into measured or indicated mineral resources. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations, however the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures. Accordingly, the information contained in this press release may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies that are not subject NI 43-101.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and Arras' future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Exchange Act, and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding plans and expectations of the exploration program Arras is in the process of undertaking, the timing, scope, nature, breadth and other information related to Arras' exploration program, any results that may be derived from the Arras' exploration program, the prospects of Arras' business plans, and any expectations with respect to any permitting, development or other work that may be required to bring any of the projects into development or production. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about Arras' exploration projects, the industry in which Arras operates and the beliefs and assumptions of Arras' management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "continues," "may," variations of such words, and similar expressions and references to future periods, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions that the anticipated benefits of Arras' proposed exploration program will be realized, that no additional permit or licenses will be required in connection with Arras' exploration programs, the ability of Arras' to complete its exploration activities as currently expected and on the current anticipated timelines, that Arras' will be able to execute on its current plans, that Arras' proposed explorations will yield results as expected, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although Arras has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such statements represent the current view of Arras with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Arras, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: inability of Arras to realize the benefits anticipated from the exploration and drilling targets described herein or elsewhere; inability of Arras to complete current exploration plans as presently anticipated or at all; inability for Arras to economically realize on the benefits, if any, derived from the exploration program; failure to complete business plans as it currently anticipated; overdiversification of Arras' portfolio; failure to realize on benefits, if any, of a diversified portfolio; unanticipated changes in market price for Arras shares; changes to Arras' current and future business and exploration plans and the strategic alternatives available thereto; growth prospects and outlook of the business of Arras; and the ability to advance Arras' projects and its proposed exploration program; risks inherent in mineral exploration including risks related worker safety, weather and other natural occurrences, accidents, availability of personnel and equipment, and other factors; aboriginal title; failure to obtain regulatory and permitting approvals; no known mineral resources/reserves; reliance on key management and other personnel; competition; changes in laws and regulations; uninsurable risks; delays in governmental and other approvals, community relations; stock market conditions generally; demand, supply and pricing for uranium; and general economic and political conditions in Canada, Kazakhstan and other jurisdictions where Arras conducts business. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the filings of Arras with the Canadian securities regulators which are available on Arras' profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by Arras in this release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Arras undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

