Government of Canada investing across British Columbia to refresh community spaces and grow vibrant communities

ARMSTRONG, BC, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Public spaces are the heart of communities across Canada. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, supporting businesses and stimulating local economies. In Armstrong, like many places across Canada, the community is ready to welcome back residents and visitors alike to enhanced community facilities and public spaces.

Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce receives funding to revitalize downtown core (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

The Government of Canada recognizes that many well-loved spaces laid dormant while Canadians have taken precautions to stay safe. Upgrading exisiting community infrastructure and building new public assets will help Canadian cities and towns provide better access to recreational programs and facilities while boosting their economic vitality.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of $16,250 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.

This support will allow the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce to revitalize the city's downtown core by installing accessible seating and lighting in Spirit Square, and upgrading the iconic caboose that welcomes visitors to Armstrong. In addition to supporting downtown businesses, these improvements will provide the community with a comfortable space to host outdoor events including markets, art shows and movie screenings.

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund was launched in June 2021. The Fund provides $500 million over two years to Canada's regional development agencies to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces. As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians.

Quotes

"By investing in shared public spaces like the City of Armstrong's downtown core, the Government of Canada is helping British Columbians re-connect with their neighbours, welcome back visitors, and build strong communities for the future."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to receive this funding from Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan) through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund. The upgrades to Armstrong's downtown core will allow us to provide a safe and comfortable place for our visitors and residents to gather for local events. These events are an important part our work, as the increased traffic to the downtown of Armstrong provides increased economic benefits for our businesses."

- Sam Newton, President of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce

Quick Facts

CCRF funding supports two major streams of activity:

adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines,



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

Eligible recipients include:

not-for-profit organizations;



rural, municipal or regional governments;



Indigenous groups and communities; and



public sector bodies that provide municipal-type infrastructure.

Priority may be given to projects that encourage the participation of underrepresented groups and take into consideration the unique challenges of rural and remote communities.

