Armin van Buuren and Steve Aoki to launch exclusive new SiriusXM dance channels

A State of Armin will feature the best selections in new and upcoming trance and progressive dance music, as well as classics from both Armin van Buuren and his collaborators from over the past 20 years. The channel will also feature A State of Trance , Armin van Buuren's long running weekly show where listeners get to hear Armin debut new and exclusive music and DJ sets from his studio in Amsterdam and from festivals around the world. Additional shows launching at a later date include Armin's recently launched World Wide Club 20 show and Armada Next, the radio show of leading dance music label Armada Music, of which Armin van Buuren is a co-founder, hosted by Armada Music CEO Maykel Piron. Armin van Buuren is widely respected as one of the most successful artists in dance music over the last 15 years, having collaborated with everyone from Rudimental and Van Halen's David Lee Roth to the late Avicii. From mainstage performances at Ultra Music Festival and Tomorrowland, to his own widely celebrated A State of Trance imprint, Armin is a long-time festival headliner who has sold out arenas worldwide.

Steve Aoki's Remix Radio will feature Steve Aoki curating and playing dance remixes of the top pop and dance hits as well as his own original tracks. Additionally, listeners will hear Aoki's favourite songs handpicked by him. The new channel will air Steve Aoki's Remix Rewind, where Aoki hand picks his favourite 5 remixes of the week, and Aoki's House, Aoki's weekly mix show. Two-time Grammy-nominated DJ/producer, Dim Mak Records founder, fashion designer, author, and entrepreneur Steve Aoki stands as one of the most successful American cross-genre artists, solidified via dozens of multi-platinum releases, multiple awards, billions of music and video streams and innovative cross-platform projects.

"I've been doing what I do for over twenty years now, and I can safely say that sharing the music you love with so many people is the most rewarding thing there is," said Armin van Buuren. "Launching this new full-time streaming channel on SiriusXM is a testament to the amazing relationship we have and gives me the chance to share my love for music with even more people. A State Of Armin is where it's at!"

"I am so excited to announce the launch of my first digital channel, Steve Aoki's Remix Radio, on SiriusXM. I've always loved how a remix is an opportunity for an artist to put their own creative spin on a track they love, and I'm stoked to be able to team up with SiriusXM to give these remixes a platform of their own. Launching today. Tune in then," said Steve Aoki.

Armin van Buuren's A State of Armin and Steve Aoki's Remix Radio will launch on Wednesday, February 3 at 12:00 pm ET on the SiriusXM app.

The launch of both new dance channels further expands SiriusXM's relationships with Armin van Buuren and Steve Aoki. Armin van Buuren has hosted a weekly show, A State of Sundays on SiriusXM for over 10 years. Steve Aoki has hosted a weekly show, Steve Aoki's Remix Rewind, on SiriusXM's BPM channel for the past 7 years.

Armin van Buuren's A State of Armin and Steve Aoki's Remix Radio are the latest addition to SiriusXM's stable of music channels created with iconic artists including The Beatles, U2, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Pearl Jam, Eminem, LL COOL J, Phish, Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Kirk Franklin, Diplo, Bob Marley, B.B. King, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra and more.

Subscribers are able to listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to siriusxm.ca/ways-to-listen/ to learn more.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 11 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: SiriusXM Canada contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-528-6678, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.ca

