Arlene Dickinson and District Ventures Capital commit massive food donation to Second Harvest

Through District Ventures Capital, donated foods include products for sensitive eaters, people living with celiac disease, plant-based protein alternatives and other health food and wellness category items

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - On Monday, September 25, Dragons' Den star, Arlene Dickinson and her venture capital fund, District Ventures Capital, made a significant food donation valued over $52,000 to the national food rescue organization. Over the next week, this food will be redistributed to non-profits across Canada through Second Harvest.

District Ventures Capital, a venture capital fund focused on investing in innovative CPG brands, had the following brands within its portfolio contribute to this group donation: Balzac's Coffee Roasters, Chickapea, Fody Foods, Three Farmers, Queen Street Bakery and Genuine Tea.

"We are proud to have a portfolio of brands that are committed to having a positive impact on people and our communities. All the donated foods boast nutritional benefit, accommodations for people on restrictive diets and many protein alternatives," Arlene Dickinson, General Partner at District Venture Capital said. "As a Second Harvest Ambassador, partnering with the food rescue organization for this donation was an obvious choice. Second Harvest's national scope allows us to reach people facing food insecurity across Canada."

"This incredible donation from District Ventures Capital will immediately provide crucial support to people all across Canada. Fixing food insecurity doesn't just mean providing access to food – it means providing people the food and nutrition they need to thrive," Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest said. "So many of the foods included from District Ventures Capital include options for vegetarians and vegans, people with sensitive diets, allergies and intolerances. For many people facing food insecurity, these foods are simply out of reach."

Video link: Give Thanks - District Ventures Capital donates to Second Harvest - YouTube

About District Ventures Capital

District Ventures Capital is a venture capital fund that specializes in investing in innovative companies in the food and beverage, and health and wellness sectors. Led by General Partner, Arlene Dickinson, the fund has distinguished itself from traditional venture capital funds by offering a unique platform that provides companies with unparalleled support in marketing, programming, and commercialization. With $100 million in investments managed through Fund I and ongoing investments from Fund II, District Ventures Capital is dedicated to providing tailored support to companies that are bringing innovative products to market, driving growth and creating jobs in the consumer brands space.

For more information, visit www.districtventurescapital.com.

About Second Harvest

Second Harvest is Canada's largest food rescue organization and is a global thought leader on perishable food redistribution. We operate at the intersection of hunger relief and environmental protection, tackling food loss and waste through food redistribution, research, awareness, and education, continually innovating and collaborating to ensure a more sustainable planet.

We work with thousands of food businesses from across the supply chain utilizing logistics and technology to reduce the amount of edible food going to waste, thereby diverting unnecessary greenhouse gases from entering the environment. Our inclusive model ensures this healthy surplus food is redirected to thousands of charities and non-profits across the country, providing millions of Canadians experiencing food insecurity access to the nourishment they need. Learn more at www.secondharvest.ca

