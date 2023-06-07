MISSISAUGA, ON, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Arjo Canada is proud to announce that in addition to being named a Great Place to Work® 2023 and one of the Best Workplaces™ Managed by Women 2023, the Arjo Canada organization has also been named on the 2023 Best Workplaces™ in Health Care list.

Arjo Canada received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work- Certified™ and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index survey.

"Our people are our greatest assets, and as one team, we work together towards our shared vision to be the most trusted partner in driving healthier outcomes for people facing mobility challenges," said Anne Sigouin, President, North America. "Great people make great workplaces, and we would like to thank all of our people for their contributions in enabling our positive workplace culture."

About Arjo

At Arjo, we believe that empowering movement within healthcare environments is essential to quality care. Our products and solutions are designed to promote a safe and dignified experience through patient handling, medical beds, personal hygiene, disinfection, and the prevention of pressure injuries and venous thromboembolism. With over 6000 people worldwide and over 60 years caring for patients and healthcare professionals, we are committed to driving healthier outcomes for people facing mobility challenges.

